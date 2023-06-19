The best New Balance sneakers of all time that are worth the hype!

New Balance has been a favourite among sneaker collectors since its inception in 1906. The American brand thrives on high-quality footwear built for the best performance, catering to fashion trendsetters, athletes and celebrities alike. From Rihanna and Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lopez and Timothee Chalamet – New Balance adorns the shelves of the biggest showbiz personalities. The multi-billion-dollar footwear juggernaut is only on the rise because the silhouettes are damn good!

The brand offers sneakers styles for a plethora of footwear tastes, whether you’re looking to oomph a casual fit, add a dose of comfort to your early morning runs or exude cool-guy vibes with a statement piece. From the deceptively stylish New Balance 990v3 to a low-key and easy-to-wear New Balance 574, their expansive range knows no bounds.

We’ve curated a list of the 10 best New Balance sneakers you must add to your collection for an updated look.

Best New Balance sneakers of all time to add to your collection

1. New Balance 990v3

Launched in 2012 as the third edition to their OG 990s, the V3 enjoyed massive popularity without trying too hard. If you’re looking for a comfortable running silhouette, look no further as 990v3 is your best bet. Catering to a variety of foot profiles, the shoe boasts great breathability, ENCAP foam for cushioning and improved acceleration as well as impressive colourways.

Price: HKD 1,899

2. New Balance 9060

The chunky sneakers are a part of the brand’s 99X series, flaunting futuristic and high-tech aesthetics that give it a modern touch. The wavy design and exaggerated granular midsole make it distinctive and highly sought after by sneaker collectors. If you’re looking for a pair that can sustain your balance anywhere on the streets, comes with dope aesthetics and can be styled from day to night, 9060 is a must-have.

Price: HKD 1,299

3. New Balance 574

A classic never goes out of fashion! The timeless 574 continues to lure sneakerheads by offering all the aesthetic hallmarks associated with New Balance. It’s the entry point for many people looking to familiarise themselves with the New Balance world. Initially introduced as an economy runner, the 574 has broadened its palette with its ‘low-top’, ‘lace-up’ as well as ‘core’ versions. Its muted colourways can be easily worn to work as well.

Price: HKD 1,173

4. New Balance 327

An excellent everyday silhouette, the 327 iteration is perfect for walking, running as well as low-level hiking. The shoes boast a ’70s wedge shape, and the retro touch is accentuated by an oversized N as well as an impressive tread. 327’s multifunctionality is what makes it worth every penny. Wear it to your office, jet off for a vacation or spruce up your weekend fits with this versatile offering.

Price: HKD 849

5. New Balance 993

993 is one of the brand’s most lightweight lifestyle silhouettes, whose relative lightness and top-notch cushioning make it perfect for long walks as well as hardcore gym sessions. The shoe has a bulkier frame, however, that doesn’t stop it from offering the element of comfort with its pillow-like tongue. The contrasting panel detail, round toe and front lace-up fastening all add to its appeal. Given these features, it makes perfect sense that 993 is one of New Balance’s top-selling styles.

Price: HKD 1,899

6. New Balance 650

While New Balance is known for its low-tops, the 650 proved to be one of the widely celebrated high-top silhouettes that thrived on its comfort factor. A resuscitated sibling of the long-forgotten 550, the shoes have a high foam collar that improves overall mobility. Easy to maintain and affordable, they’re far away from New Balance’s colloquial ‘dad shoes’ reputation.

Price: HKD 1,199

7. New Balance 530

The New Balance 530 is the perfect travel shoe, giving a gorgeous mix of mesh fabrics, two-toned colourways as well as smooth rubber soles. Taking a detour from the brand’s iconic grey suede uppers, the 530 offers stunning mesh detailing that is sure to gauge attention. If you’re looking for a shoe with a classic look and retro feel which provides a stable ride for long journeys, trust the New Balance 530.

Price: HKD 1,441

8. New Balance 992

All you sneakerheads would know that 992’s association with Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs is what bolstered their popularity. Jobs was obsessed with these beauties, which were initially launched in 2006 to commemorate 100 years of New Balance. The brand went all big and introduced it in 78 varieties of sizes and widths so that the masses could enjoy it.

992 boasts a shock-absorbing heel, a foam midsole as well as unique recycled cork details. The sneaker’s multi-faceted performance also makes it an ideal dad shoe. This celebrity-approved shoe is also owned and loved by supermodel Hailey Bieber.

Price: HKD 4,829

9. New Balance 990v5

Adroned by celebrities and streetwear wizards alike, the 990v5 is the ultimate comfort shoe. The suede and mesh upper provide breathability and good looks in equal parts. Moreover, lightweight foam, ENCAP midsole cushioning and the Ortholite insert reduce the occurrence of strain or joint injuries during intense mobility. It’s perfect to channel the model-off-duty look like Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid.

Price: HKD 1899

10. New Balance 2002R

First released in 2010 as a luxury sneaker, the 2002R was revived a decade later at a much more accessible price point. Gigi Hadid’s favourite kicks offer an extra-padded collar, intricate upper panelling and a well-defined sole unit. The quality stands great given the affordable price, while they’re also wide-foot-friendly, giving premium comfort. The brand’s recent hit is worth adding to your collection.

Price: HKD 1,115

(Hero and feature image credit: newbalance/ Instagram)