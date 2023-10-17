Another Birkenstock x Stüssy collab is coming this 2023

Birkenstock prepares to launch yet another collaborative collection. This time it’s with the American streetwear brand Stüssy.

Birkenstock and Stüssy confirm an upcoming collaboration set to be launched within 2023, with rumours that it could be as soon as this November.

Whilst details on the design haven’t been disclosed yet, considering their previous collaborations in 2020 and 2021, this one shouldn’t be anything less than fabulous.

Stüssy is one of the pioneering streetwear brands which was established in the 1980s when the word ‘streetwear’ hadn’t come into existence just yet. The American streetwear brand and the German cork classic sandal have joined hands previously in 2021. Their brainchild is the Boston clog made with corduroy-style debossed suede, and finished with the Stüssy logo on the outside.

Birkenstock x Stüssy will be another special collection among several other collabs that Birkenstock has done in the past.

