Blumarine by Marc Jacobs is a pastel Y2K dream

Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs are joining forces in a special collaboration for a summertime drop.

Heavily inspired by the aesthetics of Y2K fashion, Blumarine by Marc Jacobs is an ode to girlhood. It’s like something straight out of Regina George’s wardrobe – the 11-piece collection is composed mainly of ultra-mini miniskirts in classic blue denim and lacy crop tops in shades of bubblegum pink. Matching shoulder bags and furry, cuffed cardigans add fun-loving flair to the outfits.

Lensed by Canadian photographer Petra Collins and styled by Lotta Volkova, the collection is captured against backdrops of different scenes in a high school, echoing the youthful, vibrant themes present throughout the clothing line.

“In my teen and college years, I fell in love with the Blumarine brand and aesthetic — it was the ultimate in feminine, aspirational fashion to me. I remember lusting after Blumarine advertisements,” said Ava Nirui, Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ creative director.

“There was something very powerful about the way the brand depicted women and I felt instantly moved by these images,” she added. On the collection, she described how “there were so many parallels between Blumarine and Marc Jacobs, then and now,” and that she thought the “collection makes total sense for both of [the brands].”

Launched in 2020, Heaven by Marc Jacobs has since become something of an internet sensation. With influences from subcultures of the 1990s and beyond, its every collection aims to break the traditional boundaries that govern the fashion world. Coined “teen dream fashion”, the label explores a subversive, youthful aesthetic geared towards Gen Z.

It makes sense that they’ve chosen to collaborate with Blumarine, an Italian fashion house known for their refined, feminine designs and romantic allure.

“I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work on this project and had a lot of fun creating this special collection that merges Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs identities,” said Nicola Brognano, the creative director of Blumarine. “Each piece of the capsule is a gem and truly reflects today’s spirit, balancing ease and coolness in the most feminine and lighthearted way.”

Take a closer look at the Blumarine x Heaven by Marc Jacobs collection down below. The clothing ranges between $95 – $350 USD, and is available for purchase now on the official websites for both Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs.