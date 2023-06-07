Take a first look at the Born x Raised and Nike SB Dunk Collab

Here’s some exciting news for you sneakerheads! After months of waiting, the official photos of the latest collaboration between Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Born x Raised and sportswear giant Nike have finally been unveiled.

Part of Nike’s SB Dunk collection, the new shoe is primarily modelled with a combination of crisp white leather and cerulean blue suede, while the classic Nike Swoosh sees holographic hues of pastel colours.

The new photos highlight the striking shoutout to Born x Raised, dotted thoughtfully across the façade of the shoe – the perforations on the toe resemble crosshairs rather than regular circles, graphics embellish the insole and outsole of the shoe, and the brand’s logo is embroidered carefully in pink near the heel.

The texts “One Block At A Time” and “On The Turf” are splashed across the tongue in bold letters and the same slogans are visible in other areas of the shoe.

The shoes will come with spare pairs of pink and white shoelaces, allowing wearers the option to further customise their kicks if they so desire. The words “In Loving Memory” appear across the laces as a nice finishing touch.

While this isn’t the first collaboration between Nike and Born x Raised, with the release of a commemorative Air Force 1 Low model coinciding with the Los Angeles streetwear brand’s “Sadie Hawkins” party in 2022, it is the first release available to the public. Spanto and 2Tone, the founders and creative directors of BxR, paid special attention to details in the design of their model, producing a colourway true to the essence of their brand.

As we wait for more information to come out on the collaboration, which should be released in the upcoming few months, feel free to indulge in some more official photos of the new shoes down below. Until then, shoe-lovers should stay tuned.