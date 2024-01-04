Bottega Veneta welcomes the Year of the Dragon with new campaign

Bottega Veneta launched its Lunar New Year campaign, The First Sunrise with You, starring actress Shu Qi. The spotlight of the campaign is the exclusive designs for the capsule collection with the theme of the Year of the Dragon.

The film, directed by Zou Jing and Matthieu Blazy, continues Bottega Veneta’s previous themes of travel and reunion while picking the moment of New Year’s dawn to present the entire story. Get together with family, friends, and loved ones to watch the sunrise over the sea. At this moment, greet the New Year with hope in the company of the people who matter most to you.

Shu Qi joined Bottega Veneta as a brand ambassador in October last year. In the opening scene of the campaign, she walks gracefully to the balcony and watches the sunrise over the sea. Others are after the dying light as well. Some on the beach are watching the sunrise with their friends and a couple finds delight in the sunrise’s reflection on the snow-covered mountains. Meanwhile, model Estelle Chen and her mother take a leisurely stroll along the sea near the Pudong Art Museum in Shanghai. Despite the misty morning haze, the radiant sun and the deep connections between people remain unobscured. The entire film exudes hope, creating a warm and joyous atmosphere.

Bottega Veneta capsule collection for Lunar New Year

The film captures the essence of Bottega Veneta while presenting the capsule series it’s preparing for the Lunar New Year. In her segment, Shu Qi holds a wallace, a shoulder bag realised with Intrecciato craftsmanship in calfskin leather. It’s comfortable and lightweight, making it the best choice for commuting. You may also have noticed a pair of runners worn by a girl on the beach which appears particularly striking even at dawn. The “Orbit” sneakers are found in a lightweight technical mesh and gum rubber outsoles.

(Images: Bottega Veneta)