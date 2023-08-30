The Bottega Veneta Orbit is the House’s take on the classic trainer

The Bottega Veneta Orbit sneaker has arrived. Fans of classic trainers from the likes of New Balance and Asics are going to love this luxurious take on the casual normcore silhouette that’s been elevated with a twist of futuristic styling.

Available in three colours — Black, Silver/White, Silver/Parakeet — with a maroon colourway to follow, the Obit sneaker is a unisex shoe that plays with traditional ’90s paneling but incorporates elements of the Bottega Veneta fashion house. The casual shoe features layers of metallic leather mixed with layers of mesh that recall the label’s signature Intreccio motif.

The branding on the Italian-made trainer is kept rather subtle as the Bottega Veneta name can be found in small text on the lateral side of the collar, the insole, and debossed on one of the tread patterns of the outsole.

Already making noise on the internet thanks to Hailey Bieber, the Orbit sneaker is pre-launching exclusively in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China, and will sell for approximately $1,000 USD.

As Bottega Veneta describes it, “In its truest form, Orbit is a shoe for those on the go. Motion is a concept essential to Matthieu Blazy. Remarkably comfortable, Orbit elegantly flatter the foot yet pair well with trousers or dresses, embodying versatility, and a considered everyday uniform.”

(Images: Bottega Veneta)