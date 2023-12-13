Breitling acquires Universal Genève

Breitling has just announced that it has acquired Universal Genève.

With this move, the next chapter for one of the most significant watchmakers in history can begin. Founded in 1894 in Le Locle, Universal Genève has a long-celebrated lineage of watches like the Compax, Tri-Compax, and Polerouter.

“As excited as we are, we are also fully aware of the task at hand and the profound heritage we are set to uphold,”

stated Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. “Universal Genève was once hailed as the couturier of watchmaking, renowned for its in-house movements and mythical models. It is a brand that watch enthusiasts have dreamed of seeing make a permanent comeback,” said Alfred Gantner, Co-Founder of Partners Group and Chairman of the Breitling board.

At one point in time, Universal Genève was unofficially considered a “sister” brand to Patek Phillipe in North America. Sadly, during the quartz takeover, UG never really returned to its former glory and was in limbo. Eventually, Universal Genève was sold to Stelux (same owners as CYMA and Catena) in 1989 where it was dormant and not really on anyone’s radar except for a handful of vintage watch collectors. That is all about to change.

“Rebuilding a brand with such a rich narrative is not a quick endeavor—it is a meticulous labor of love that we anticipate will unfold over the coming years. A dedicated team will be brought on board to allow Breitling and Universal Genève to operate as separate maisons,” explained Georges Kern.

Now, with the support of Breitling, the next goal is to bring Universal Genève back to its former glory. Joseph Wong, Chairman and CEO of Stelux Group commented, “When stewarding a maison d’horlogerie of this stature, preserving its heritage is a topmost concern. The management at Breitling has demonstrated that it is 100 percent committed to ensuring that Universal Genève lives on, not just in name but in spirit.”

It is going to be exciting to see where the brand goes from here and what sort of timepieces come from this acquisition. We’re hoping an updated Polerouter is first on the list.

(Images: Universal Genève)