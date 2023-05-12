Bremont returns with Martin-Baker for the MB VIPER Watch

Bremont has just released details of its newest watch that is sure to please aviation fans.

Working with the British manufacturer of ejection seats and safety-related equipment in aviation, the Martin-Baker Aircraft Company, the Bremont MB VIPER has gone through rigorous testing including a climb test, temperature endurance, and was even ejected from a plane — the watches ENG352 caliber movement continued to operate as usual.

The 43.5mm watch (48mm inclusive of crown guard) features a matte black DLC treated Grade 5 Titanium Bremont Trip-Tick® case with a bold orange anodised aluminium top bezel. Powering the watch is a Bremont in-house ENG352 calibre movement that is tested to the H1 Timing Standard.

The movement is time-only and has a 65-hour power reserve, 22 jewels, a silicon escape wheel, a free-sprung hair spring and KIF shock protection, and is finished with rhodium plated bridges with gold plated automatic bridge.

The entire watch comes packed in a custom Pelican case with a black canvas strap and an additional complimentary orange canvas strap. Limited to 300 pieces, the watch is available for order now for a price of $51,250 HKD.