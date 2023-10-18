Here are all BTS-inspired Halloween costumes to celebrate the spooky season

With Halloween just around the corner, we’re sure many of you are looking for (read ‘struggling to’) find your spooky-fit for the season. While Barbie and Ken are surely going to dominate Halloween 2023, there are so many iconic characters and personalities out there you can’t NOT draw inspiration from. With K-pop craze growing manifold with each passing year, we’re sure many of you are looking for Halloween fits inspired by your favourite South Korean bands/ idols. And what better way to declare your love for K-pop than paying homage to the prodigies of the Hallyu wave, BTS? While the Bangtan Boys are on a hiatus now, the septet has treated ARMYs to many iconic Halloween videos throughout the years, flaunting some really cool costumes that had fans’ hearts fluttering with joy! If you’re looking for BTS-inspired Halloween costume ideas, we have you covered!

Since 2014, the boys have released many music videos, sketches and dance practices around Halloween – cracking us up with their hilarious antics. From creepy/ gory characters like Chucky and Grim Reaper to the oh-so-adorable Snow White and the ‘six’ dwarves – BTS members have nailed every look throughout the years. Let’s take you down memory lane and imbue you with some inspiration to dress up like your favourite bias this Halloween!

All Halloween costumes BTS has worn throughout the years

1. 2014: ‘War of Hormone’

RM: Vampire/Dracula

Jin: Pirate/Jack Sparrow

Suga: Chucky

J-Hope: Inmate/Papillon

Jimin: Charlie Chaplin

V: Joker

Jungkook: King of Terrors

For their very first Halloween treat to fans, BTS transformed into some really creepy/ horrifying characters. Dressed in spooky costumes, BTS even performed on their popular track War of Hormones. Big Hit also released a behind-the-scenes video of the septet getting their makeup and outfits sorted. Take a look:

2. 2015: V Live Halloween Party Concert

RM: Gudetama

Jin: Pumpkin

Suga: Naruto

J-Hope: Darth Vader

Jimin: Wizard Mickey Mouse

V: Vampire

Jungkook: Detective Conan

Toning down the spook the following season, BTS donned some very cute outfits that filled our hearts with adoration for the septet. While Kim Namjoon was the lazy egg Gudetama, Suga stole the show as Naruto while Jin was simply a pumpkin. The boys did a fun V Live session, grooving on songs like I NEED U, Boy In Luv, Dope, I Like It and Miss Right.

3. 2016: ‘21st Century Girl’

RM: Ryan

Jin: Cowboy on a horse

Suga: Joseon era Scholar

J-Hope: Skeleton

Jimin: Cabbage

V: Cardcaptor Sakura

Jungkook: Giant Bunny

2016 was another year when BTS was at their adorable best, dressing up in hilarious avatars like a cabbage, bunny and skeleton. However, Jin stole the show this time around with his cowboy costume, which included a fake horse that kept hitting everyone. Even Jimin was struggling to move around with his huge cabbage costume, causing a laugh riot! Take a look at the boys engaged in a hilarious banter while dancing to 21st Century Girl:

4. 2017: ‘GO GO’

RM: Dwarf

Jin: Dwarf

Suga: Dwarf

J-Hope: Dwarf

Jimin: Dwarf

V: Snow White

Jungkook: Dwarf

Never in our wildest imagination did we think that BTS would fulfil our Disney fantasy by turning into Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. While V aka Kim Taehyung turned into the Disney princess, the rest of the Bangtan turned dwarfs. The K-pop stars dropped an equally entertaining dance practice video of GO GO. Big Hit further released behind-the-scenes footage of the filming that you simply can’t miss! These were undoubtedly the most hilarious Halloween costumes and performances of BTS!

5. 2019: The TikTok series

While BTS skipped posting their Halloween celebration in 2018 due to packed schedules, the boys were back in 2019 to engage their fans with fun TikTok videos. The official TikTok handle of BTS posted a trio of videos showcasing the members trying on creepy filters, like ghostly illusions and a cartoon skeleton as they wished fans Happy Halloween.

In one of the videos, Jin, Suga, and RM can be seen spookily appearing and reappearing on a couch, while another shows J-Hope and Jungkook acting as ghastly (yet funny) mirror images of each other. The third video is of Kim Taehyung and Jimin with some funny Halloween filters. Take a look.

BTS가 전하는 Happy Halloween!!🎃👻

💓이들 너무 사랑스러운 조합🙈 👉BTS 틱톡 계정 더 살펴보기!https://t.co/HcPlQFZE8b pic.twitter.com/qHCnQdEQTs — 틱톡 TikTok_Korea (@TiktokKR) October 31, 2019

춤추는 해골 스티커 뒤에 Jimin?? 😂 This is my best Halloween 👻 ever! 👉BTS TikTokhttps://t.co/HcPlQFI2JB #HAPPPYHALLOWEEN#좀비할로윈#해골스티커#틱톡#방탄소년단#BTS#아미#army#JIMIN#V#뷔 pic.twitter.com/BcEzr0PjW2 — 틱톡 TikTok_Korea (@TiktokKR) October 31, 2019

6. 2020: The friendly ghosts

BTS’ final Halloween outing in 2020 saw the group dressed up as the ‘sheet-over-your-head’ ghost, amping up their avatars with funny sunglasses, spooky pumpkins and more such props. They also dropped a number of solo photos and group photos without the sheet, impressing us yet again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BigHit Music Updates (@bighit_ent)

With BTS currently on a hiatus as members focus on their solo endeavours and military enlistments, fans have been missing out on their Halloween content for the last three years. We can’t wait for the boys to reunite and treat us to some fun Halloween content soon!

(Hero and feature image credit: Big Hit Entertainment)

