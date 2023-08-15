Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign stars Jennie, Jung Kook, and Kendall Jenner

The Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign has arrived. The star-studded series of images are photoed by Inez & Vinoodh and are in a mixture of black and white and colour.

Calvin Klein enlisted its biggest ambassadors this time around: Jennie Kim, Jung Kook, Kendall Jenner, and sees a surprise appearance from Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie.

For this season, Calvin Klein is doubling down on its minimal design language, and mixing in its modern and sensual codes. This collection spans jeans, apparel, and the essential underwear line. While pieces may look similar from afar, each piece has been updated with new fabrics and new cutting techniques. CK’s accessories also make an appearance in the form of jewellery and eyewear.

Calvin Klein’s official statement explains, “Alexa Demie is bold and seductive in new Calvin Klein Underwear. Simultaneously assertive and relaxed, Kid Cudi evokes carefree creativity in Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans. JENNIE dials up her confidence in a mix of casual and refined Underwear and Jeans looks. Jung Kook channels playful energy as he moves like no one is watching in classic Calvin Klein Jeans. Kendall Jenner amplifies her femininity with Calvin Klein womenswear.”

The collection was launched alongside the campaign, and can be shopped now over Calvin Klein‘s official website.

(Images: Inez & Vinoodh/Coutesy of Calvin Klein)