CAMO is dropping a Y2K-style merch line with Vandy the Pink

Following the release of her debut album, Pressure Makes Diamonds, Korean artist CAMO is coming out with a new merchandise line designed by Vandy The Pink.

In Vandy The Pink’s first collaboration with another artist, the collection is composed of merch that spans from cropped tops to trucker hats, combining CAMO’s vibrant aesthetics with the Y2K-style illustrations characteristic of Vandy’s style.

The merch line includes a T-shirt and hoodie, both in black and imprinted with the album’s signature graphics; a cropped tee in green and pink colourways; alongside a trucker hat available in both black and pink.

What’s more, a bundle with a signed CD and trucker hat will come with the individual items, packaged in a special box that can also act as a shelf decoration.

After a collaboration with Show Me The Money’s semi-finalist Huh on the hit song “Way Up,” produced by YG Black Label’s R.Tee (BLACKPINK), CAMO has been steadily working and putting on shows.

Following her first live performance in front of millions of Korean hip-hop fans, her debut album Pressure Makes Diamonds dropped in February, which included the first 808 Mafia- produced track for a Korean artist. The album also featured collaborations with Tommy Genesis, Jay Park, and Johan Lenox, among others.

If you want to get your hands on CAMO’s latest merch drop, it is available for purchase at Seoul’s Heights Store, with online global preorders for the items starting on July 11 at 1 PM KST via heights-store.

The official prices are listed as 109,000 KRW (~$84 USD) for the hoodie, 65,000 KRW (~$50 USD) for the crop tee and T-shirts, 52,000 KRW (~$40 USD) for the trucker hat, and the CD + hat bundle for 80,000 KRW (~$61 USD).

Take a closer look at the products below. Stay tuned for more updates on CAMO’s exciting new projects, which includes a 2024 world tour.