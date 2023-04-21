facebook
Style
22 Apr 2023 12:41 AM

Carl F. Bucherer brings its black carbon Manero watch capsule to Hong Kong

Ambrose Leung

Carl F. Bucherer recently celebrated 135 years with its capsule collection showcase exhibition at Hong Kong’s Oriental Watch Company flagship in Central.

The capsule collection demonstrates Carl F. Bucherer‘s Manero line like never before with in a blacked-out theme. Made using forged carbon and DLC is the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral Black, the Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar Black, the Manero Peripheral Big Date Black, the Heritage BiCompax Annual Black, and the Manero Flyback Black.

The highlight of the exhibition is Carl F. Bucherer’s Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral Black – a watch made from forged carbon with a titanium container. The watch is limited to just 30 pieces and is powered by a CFB T3000 manufacture caliber which features a peripherally mounted floating tourbillon.

For those obsessed in complications, the Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar Black sees a similar forged carbon case with a titanium container but packs a CFB A2055 manufacture caliber with a perpetual calendar and moon phase function. With no setting required until the year 2100, this watch is limited to 88 pieces and sees a a moon phase with hand-engraved hemispheric white gold moons on aventurine.

Those interested in learning more about the Black capsule collection can head over to the dedicated page.

Oriental Watch Company’s Carl F. Bucherer exhibition is currently going on in Hong Kong at the address below:

Oriental Watch Company Flagship Store
50 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
Opening hours: 10:30am to 7:00pm, Monday to Sunday

(Images: Carl F. Bucherer)

Carl F. Bucherer Oriental Watch Company
Ambrose Leung

Apart from looking at his overpriced clothes he's never going to wear, Ambrose is also an avid watch collector. While he doesn't stop talking about "the good old days," he's highly interested in learning about the next big thing. He wishes to go off-the-grid but that dream will have to wait.

