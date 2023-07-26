facebook
Home > Style > Watches > Casio Oceanus releases limited Manta S6000 watch
Casio Oceanus releases limited Manta S6000 watch
Style
26 Jul 2023 01:11 PM

Casio Oceanus releases limited Manta S6000 watch

Ambrose Leung

The Casio Oceanus line takes it back to the seas with a new ocean-inspired colorway of the S6000.

The limited-edition watch uses the flagship Manta model and gives it a rippling blue gradient vapor dial, a wavy sapphire crystal bezel, and hits of rose gold to represent the sand on a beach.

The dials application furthers the water theme of the watch, but at the same time, disguises the watch’s solar charging panel. As for the bezel, the team at Casio created its swirl effect with 48 cuts on its surface. As Casio puts it, the Oceanus Manta pursues a high-quality finish and a thin and beautiful form with the brand concept of ‘Elegance, Technology.’ The OCWS6000SW-2A features a spiral cut bezel inspired by the waves of the ‘Sea’ and is reminiscent of a whirlpool of waves.

Casio Oceanus

Sized at 42.5mm, the watch is made in titanium and matched with a titanium band. Good up to 100 meters in water, the Manta S600 packs of Casio’s watch tech like Casio Watches app synching, Bluetooth connection, Multi-Band 6 technology, 38 time zones, phone finder, and Neobrite lume.

Limited to 300 pieces, the Manta OCWS6000SW-2A can be found over at Casio’s website for $2,400 USD.

Casio Casio Oceanus
Casio Oceanus releases limited Manta S6000 watch

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.