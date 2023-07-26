Casio Oceanus releases limited Manta S6000 watch

The Casio Oceanus line takes it back to the seas with a new ocean-inspired colorway of the S6000.

The limited-edition watch uses the flagship Manta model and gives it a rippling blue gradient vapor dial, a wavy sapphire crystal bezel, and hits of rose gold to represent the sand on a beach.

The dials application furthers the water theme of the watch, but at the same time, disguises the watch’s solar charging panel. As for the bezel, the team at Casio created its swirl effect with 48 cuts on its surface. As Casio puts it, the Oceanus Manta pursues a high-quality finish and a thin and beautiful form with the brand concept of ‘Elegance, Technology.’ The OCWS6000SW-2A features a spiral cut bezel inspired by the waves of the ‘Sea’ and is reminiscent of a whirlpool of waves.

Sized at 42.5mm, the watch is made in titanium and matched with a titanium band. Good up to 100 meters in water, the Manta S600 packs of Casio’s watch tech like Casio Watches app synching, Bluetooth connection, Multi-Band 6 technology, 38 time zones, phone finder, and Neobrite lume.

Limited to 300 pieces, the Manta OCWS6000SW-2A can be found over at Casio’s website for $2,400 USD.