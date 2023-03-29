Celine releases video teaser for Women’s RTW SS23 LA COLLECTION TENNIS

Celine has just released a full video look at its Summer 2023 women’s ready to wear “La Collection Tennis Celine” capsule.

Directed by Hedi Slimane and shot in Saint-Tropez, the clip teases the upcoming items centered around the sport of tennis. Ranging from items like the Athletic Dress In Underpinning Viscose and Small Cabas Drawstring Cuir Triomphe In Grained Calfskin, the colour palette in the collection opts for fresh shades of white coupled with hits of navy and red.

While many will most likely not be using them in a match, Celine has also incorporated luxe rackets and racket bags all of which are accented with the house’s signature Triomphe insignia. Accessories like wristband, visors, caps, and sunglasses round out the collection.

Those interested can find the collection releasing online next month at Celine‘s online store.

(Images: @HEDISLIMANE PHOTOGRAPHY/Celine)