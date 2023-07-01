Chrome Hearts debuts LORD’N sunglasses in rich purple hue

Want to rock a pair of new sunnies in serious style? Chrome Hearts has just debuted a grungy piece of eyewear in a gorgeous shade of maroon, entitled the ‘LORD’N’ sunglasses.

Founded in 1988 by fashion designers Richard Stark, Leonard Kamhout and John Bowman, Chrome Hearts is a Hollywood-based luxury brand that specialises in accessories, eyewear, leather and furniture. While it’s beloved by Insta micro-influencers and top-tier rock stars alike, it’s still got something of a mysterious, IYKYK air.

In its “Matte Dew” colourway, the sunglasses feature narrow, curvaceous frames and stone-grey gradient lenses. The rims of the frames, along with its hinges, are accented with the brand’s signature gothic engraving in .925 sterling silver. What’s more, a cross piece comes in premium leather, adding to its moody allure.

Chrome Hearts’ iconic cross is featured also on the bolts that fasten the frames and temple tips of the glasses together, the latter of which comes in a smooth, textured finish.

The sunglasses are contained in a supple suede pouch adorned in the brand’s cross motifs, all in leather, and can be closed in true Chrome Hearts fashion with a dagger-shaped zipper. Measurements of a temple length of 146 mm, bridge size of 17 mm and eye size of 52 mm have been given.

Highly sought after for their fashion-forward designs, the brand and its iconic silver-cross logo are a force to be reckoned with. Chrome Hearts maintains its exclusivity by deliberately limiting their production runs and creating a range of custom-made pieces.

If you’re eager to get your hands on a pair, the Chrome Hearts ‘LORD’N’ sunglasses can now be purchased only on the official website. At a price of $1,195, the eyepiece offers a gothic, elegant take on the quintessential summer accessory.