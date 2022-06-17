10 classic designer handbags to have and to hold

Countless trends may come and go in the fashion industry but some designer handbags will always hold a desirable reputation through the decades. Their value is usually maintained by influential celebrity associations, timeless designs and fashion-forward re-imaginations that match contemporary needs.

Many of the following classics are limited editions, refrain from advertising to maintain exclusivity and make for a good investment. As coveted now as they once were, here are 10 handbags that will never go out of fashion. This is the first of a three-part series. Look out for the next two instalments in the weeks to come.

The best classic designer handbags:

Lead image courtesy of Dior