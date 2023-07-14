A CLOT x Supreme collaboration is coming

Founder and creative director of CLOT, Edison Chen has revealed on CLOT’s Instagram page that a collaboration with Supreme is coming soon.

Alongside the caption that reads, “It’s a berry sweet celebration,” the post is accompanied by juicy strawberries that make Supreme and CLOT’s logos. Take a look at the post below.

Fans were actually teased with the collaboration before the official announcement as Edison Chen went on Threads to say “WHO LIKES STRAWBERRIES???” After dropping the big teaser on fans, Edison Chen teased his followers even more with “IF I TOLD U WE DOING A CLOT x SUPREME COLLAB…….WOULD U EVEN BELIEVE ME?”

Founded in 2003 as a streetwear label from Hong Kong, CLOT was able to gain recognition as a unique fusion of Eastern and Western elements in its designs. The brand has collaborated with various bands such as Nike, Converse, Rimowa, visvim, adidas, Medicom Toy and many more.

In particular, since 2006 they have released many collaborations with Nike, that captured the hearts of sneaker lovers. Some of its famous collaborations include the Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” and Air Jordan 1 Mid “Fearless.” Its most recent collaboration “Nike Cork Dunk” was released on June 23 at juicestore worldwide. Recently, however, rumours have surfaced indicating that CLOT’s partnership with Nike of almost two decades will come to an end.

Stay tuned for more updates on the release of CLOT’s collaboration with Supreme.

(Images: via CLOT’s Instagram)