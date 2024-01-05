Could Daniel Lee’s Knight bag be Burberry’s knight in shining armour?

The brand synonymous with all things British is pivoting to a more heritage-driven aesthetic with Daniel Lee at the reigns. Tapping into a younger, less rigid customer base, the brand introduces the Burberry Knight Bag. This multi-functional, fold-over shoulder style is gaining popularity amongst celebrities and in many ways making the British luxury house relevant again.

The debut of British-born designer Daniel Lee at Burberry was exciting for both the brand and the designer himself as it meant returning to his roots in London. After turning Bottega Veneta from an under-the-radar luxury house into one of the most coveted brands with his elevated basics and the reinvention of the Pouch and Jodie bags. It was also Daniel Lee who whipped clean Bottega Veneta’s Instagram feed (which had 2.5M followers) to start the brand on a clean slate before his Spring/Summer 2021 show, “Salon 01 London”. Circling back to Daniel Lee’s homecoming and how he is offering the same fresh perspective to the ubiquitously British brand, Burberry.

Everything you need to know about the Burberry Knight Bag:

Enter the Burberry Knight Bag, a softly structured bag made using natural grain calf leather that is available in small, medium and large sizes. The clip hardware is a play on the Equestrian Knight Design and can be reattached to adjust the shape from a shoulder bag to a tote. With leather colourways like Black, Ribbon, Mimosa and Vine; shearling in Haze, Knight, Vine and black; and suede in Bruciato and Cocoa, the bag in all its iterations is gaining a lot of popularity with the swish set. It has already been spotted on celebrities like Sonam A Kapoor, Korean artist Bright, Lily Hsu along with Indian influencers like Alisha Pekha, Merrylin Boro and Juhi Godambe.

One of the most significant design elements of the Burberry Knight Bag is the reworked company logo known as the Equestrian Knight Design (EKD for short) that is a symbol of the British identity. The statement hardware for the Knight Bag is this metal horse-shaped clip that can be attached to the D-ring or oversized metal loop to transform the bag. Allowing it to become a symbol of cool, GenZ-approved luxury.

Hero Image: Courtesy Kellywearstler/IG. Featured Image: Courtesy Burberry