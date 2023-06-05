facebook
Cristiano Fagnani is the new CEO of Off-White
05 Jun 2023 10:42 PM

Ambrose Leung

Cristiano Fagnani has been appointed as the new CEO of Off-White.

Off-White, the Italian luxury fashion brand founded by Virgil Abloh, has just appointed Cristiano Fagnani as the new CEO, and has moved Stephanie Phair to the position of New Guards Group’s group chair. Stepping down is NGG’s Davide De Giglio and Andrea Grilli.

Farfetch, who attained New Guards Group (NGG) in 2019 for US$675 million, announced the change of leadership role of Off-White just days ago. José Neves, CEO of Farfetch, showed his gratitude by thanking De Giglio and Grilli for “building a very strong team of successors to continue driving the strategy and operations” of the group.

De Giglio, who is stepping down from his ten-year journey with NGG commented, “I leave behind a resilient, dynamic, and robust group that I’m confident will continue to flourish and uphold our shared vision.” Leadership roles in other brands of NGG such as Palm Angels, Heron Preston and Opening Ceremony will remain intact.

Fagnani will continue his management of the production and distribution of Reebok as he is also the CEO of its division NGG++, NGG’s newest division for Rebook European partnerships. Before joining NGG in 2020, Fagnani was a former Nike executive with over 20 years of experience.

Stephanie Phair, who took the newly created role as the group chair of New Guards Group (NGG), has prior experience as founder of The Outnet and as an executive at Net-a-Porter. She was also the chair of the British Fashion Council from 2018 to 2022.

