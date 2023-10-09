Crocs’ Cowboy Boot drops just in time for Halloween

For its latest viral release, Crocs is releasing a pair of Classic Cowboy Boots for “Croctober.”

Crocs have quickly gone from laughable meme shoes championed by a bold few to a real cultural phenomenon. It would be impossible not to spot at least one pair of Mega Crush Clogs while walking around in the city as Crocs continues to shock us with new collaborations, some of which, such as its recent collaborations with PROLETA RE ART and Simone Rocha, can actually be taken seriously.

Others however, such as its MSCHF Big Red Boots in “Yellow” and Shrek Classic Clogs, are just fun and silly. According to Crocs, the cowboy boots have been a “genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media,” and the project has been realized to make fans dreams come true.

The cowboy boots are found in a crocskin texture inspired by Duke, the brand’s crocodile mascot, while the Western-style tube top features light embroidery patterns. A shiny metallic spur is fitted on the back, and ventilation holes echoing the design of the classic clogs are featured across the uppers, allowing for custom Jibbitz charm attachments.

Look for the Crocs Cowboy Boots to launch online and at select dealers on October 23 for $120 USD (approximately $940 HKD). Without taking these too seriously, I can see the pairs being a fun addition to a Halloween costume.

Images: Crocs