Dior’s dreamy Dioriviera capsule is here for summer 2023

After months of dreaming of a glamorous Dior summer, this year’s long-awaited Dioriviera Summer Capsule has finally arrived. Designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the collection encapsulates a sense of charm, freedom and romantic delight.

Lensed by famed fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, the 2023 Dior Dioriviera capsule consists of apparel, leather goods, accessories and shoes. Awash in gentle pastel hues and timeless, iconic motifs, the collection honours the rich heritage of the house of Dior.

Reimagining Dior’s classic Toile de Jouy, the illustration is cast in a new world where monkeys, tigers and other animals live peacefully among each other. Available in steel grey and rosy pink, the pattern adorns a range of dresses, shorts, skirts and swimsuits fit for frolicking on the beach.

Entitled Toile de Jouy sauvage, the new iteration can also be found on a range of Dior’s iconic bag models, such as the Dior Book Tote, Lady Dior and the latest Lady Dior Wicker. Summery shoes, including the J’Adior Pumps and Dway slides, will also sport the motif. A staple of Dioriviera’s summer capsules, accessories such as gossamer twills and straw hats complement the look fashionably.

On the brand’s official website, the collection is described as “an invitation to venture away and to enchantment,” promising an “endless summer.”

The French luxury house’s homeware brand, Dior Maison, has also released a range of hot-weather essentials, showcasing items including a surfboard, a parasol, and a yoga mat. The home decor line celebrates a delicate way of living close to the heart of Dior, featuring elaborate tableware sets, place mats, and embroidered cushions.

The collection is available to purchase from Dior’s official website, alongside pop-up stores and select resorts around the globe, from Cyprus to New York, Beverly Hills to Lake Como.

(Images: Dior)