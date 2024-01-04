Dior and Otani workshop release capsule collection featuring monster ‘Tanilla’

Dior is exploring a bit of high-spirited playfulness with a one-off capsule collaboration with new wave Japanese artist Otani Workshop.

The 24-piece collection, which was launched on 4 January, symbolises the blending of the luxury house’s renowned elegance with the whimsical artistry of the Japanese ceramic sculptor.

This collaboration transcends mere surface-level charm. It’s a celebration of craftsmanship, where Otani’s meticulous ceramic work finds seamless expression in Dior’s refined tailoring and intricate embroidery.

There is a sense of joy and lightheartedness in the collection, even as it retains the sophistication and quality that are synonymous with the Dior brand.

More about the Dior x Otani Workshop collection

The collection, presented by Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones, features character-covered wares. It revolves around a charming ceramic creation of Otani Workshop — a small, green monster named Tanilla.

The whimsical monster creature is featured on a range of garments in the collection, including bomber jackets, short-sleeved T-shirts and oversized sweaters.

Tanilla also appears on the iconic B33 tennis sneakers as well as sleek handbags made by Dior.

Who is Otani Workshop?

Otani Workshop is not the name of an organisation but a single artist, whose real name is Shigeru Otani. He established the now famous name in 2005. He shot to fame in 2010 when fellow Japanese icon Takashi Murkami discovered his creations in Tokyo.

Otani Workshop created Tanilla in 2022. The sharp-fanged monster sculpture with eyes that look like openings instantly became a hit. The artist’s other works include bulging heads, anthropomorphic vases, children and animals — all of which are inspired by nature.

The Dior x Otani Workshop collection is Jones’ first collaboration with a contemporary artist since 2021. In June 2023, Jones celebrated his fifth year at the helm of menswear with Dior Summer 2024 Menswear collection.

Hero and Featured images: Dior

