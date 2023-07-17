Dior launches “Dior Tears” capsule pop-up stores around the world

Dior launched a series of pop-up stores across the globe to celebrate the French luxury house’s newest collaborative Dior Tears capsule.

As one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year, Dior Tears Capsule is a collection from Dior’s menswear designer Kim Jones and guest designer Tremaine Emory, founder of Denim Tears and current creative director for Supreme. Kim Jones has recently celebrated his fifth year as Dior’s menswear designer with his summer 2024 showcase during Paris Fashion Week.

Tremaine Emory shares that the collection reflects heavily on “the movement and influence of the Great African-American Jazz musicians who traveled to Europe to play.”

“I want to share that moment in time, that beautiful moment in time where black writers and musicians and artists were coming from America, running from America, and finding some level of acceptance in certain European Cities and being able to have their art respected and who they are respected,” said Emory.

Drawing inspirations from American Archetypal and French High Savoir-faire, the Dior Tears capsule collaboration meticulously combines elegance and the singular, the casual and the classic. The collection has denim as its base, like its signature saddle, the Dior Lingot, and even the stylish B33 sneakers.

The pop-up stores all feature unique installations, dotted with gigantic inflatables for dreamy and enchantment interiors. For the audience’s multi-sensory experience, the pop-up stores are also accompanied by video projections that echo the collaboration logo and profusion of flowers, and surprising musical sessions. Visitors will also be able to download a digital production created by Azuma Makoto’s studio by scanning a QR code.

The pop-up stores opened from July 8 to 13 in London, and are currently open from now until July 30 in Tokyo, July 20 in Seoul, and July 25 in Shanghai. Head over to their global pop-up stores if you are interested to learn more about the Dior Tears capsule collection.

(Images: Dior/Dexter Navy)