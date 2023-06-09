Domenico Formichetti’s PDF previews AirPods Max-inspired bags

An up-and-coming label in the world of Italian streetwear, PDF (Project Domenico Formichetti) under Formy studio, makes waves with its brand new “Proto Bag” design.

A collaboration with design studio SFERO, the product is an AirPods Max-inspired bag, echoing the overall shape of Apple’s coveted headphones secured to a storage section. In an eye-catching move that explores the ubiquitous headphone model, users are offered a unique and colourful way to celebrates Apple’s unique design in a creative link to fashion.

The playful carrying option is available in several two-tone colourways and looks to be constructed using 3D-print techniques. An open-and-close flap is fastened with the label’s PDF logo, its colour matching the handle of the headphones.

Growing up in Abruzzo, a region in southern Italy, Domenico Formichetti’s strong interest in fashion began when he moved to Milan. Diving head-first into the hustle and bustle of the metropolis, a complete 180° from the gentle scenes of his hometown, he took inspiration for his brand from all walks of his newfound life.

Since his first project, entitled Fomo (Fear of Missing Out), the Italian designer has since developed several projects such as the Hot Stuff sneaker collection. His official label, Formy Studio, has dressed international stars such as Swae Lee, J Balvin and Tyga, and Sfera.

An avid traveller, Formichetti’s experiences in countries such as France and Japan have allowed him to broaden his horizons, his new encounters culminating in the formation of PDF, the designer’s latest and most mature project yet. The designer describes PDF to be a project that “fills the empty spaces of his wardrobe and of all those who see the world as he sees it”.

“I start with what I want and I can’t find it. What I need. Everything I do is missing,” he said. “I miss them in the first place. I do what I crave in the way I like.”

(Images: Domenico Formichetti)