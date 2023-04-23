Earth Day 2023: HULA’s Sarah Fung on circular fashion in Hong Kong

Historically known as one of the bigger climate polluters, the fashion industry is responsible for eight to 10 percent of global emissions, according to the UN. We are beginning to realise just how much our shopping habits affect the planet. Despite the increasing amount of sustainable labels that seem to crop up weekly, the best way to reduce our carbon footprint as fashion consumers might be to shop secondhand. For Earth Day 2023, Lifestyle Asia spotlights the changemakers who are fighting to transform the industry from the inside out. We speak to three of Hong Kong’s most prominent pre-owned designer retailers — Vestiaire Collective, Hula and Retykkle — to learn about the city’s budding circular fashion economy.

HULA was born from excess. Founder Sarah Fung details her nine year stint as a buyer at Lane Crawford, witnessing designer clothes tossed to the side season after season: “It was kind of a bit sickening, because I could see like a pair of Alaïa boots, for instance, that nobody wanted, they kept kicking them around. And I thought, ‘Oh, my God, someone [else] would absolutely want those.’”

The shopping culture is especially brutal if one happens to work in fashion. Sarah recalls her fellow buyers wearing head-to-toe of the designer du jour, which would change every 6 months. Special perks like staff sales and a 50% discount at Lane Crawford didn’t help, either.

Sarah admits she wasn’t entirely immune to the shopping habits either, but she had a love of thrifting from youth. “In the UK, I was always wearing pre-owned or secondhand, I never bought new stuff that much. But when I came to Hong Kong, I kind of stopped because I didn’t feel like that kind of look was fitting for my job at Lane Crawford.” After the realisation that there wasn’t much of a secondhand market in Hong Kong (barring handbags), and taking into account all the products she and her peers had amassed from working in fashion, founding HULA in 2016 just seemed to make sense. “So I left Lane Crawford after nine years. And I set this up.”

Now in the middle of moving her headquarters from Wong Chuk Hang to Quarry Bay, Sarah plans to curate a sustainable marketplace in the new space launching at the end of May. In our conversation below, she speaks to us about the challenges of introducing circular fashion to a market fixated upon newness, the city’s shopping culture, and changing how we think about designer fashion — for the sake of our wallets, and for the good of our planet.

What were some challenges bringing the idea of circular fashion to a Hong Kong market?

it was just something that I didn’t realise at first, which was that local people here did not really buy into second-hand products. I did do a survey when I started, the survey was obviously amongst my friends, and they were like, “Yeah, cool, that sounds great.”

Some people were turned off by it, but I just didn’t realise all the connotations of buying pre-owned within Hong Kong. For the first few years, it was quite difficult for me to launch the business. I was getting products in, but I wasn’t selling as much as I was taking. Nothing near that.

So it was a lot of education efforts. I had to do a lot of panel discussions. Finding out who my customer really was, was quite difficult at first.

Hong Kong is very obsessed with having everything new all the time, and there’s a huge throwaway culture from clothes to furniture. But there are also lots of consignment shops around like Milan Station.

Yeah, but the thing is, handbags are different from clothing and shoes. So I’ve heard that people are okay buying second-hand items that don’t touch their body. Hence the handbag market has always been quite buoyant here.

We’ve been really trying as a brand to try and make pre-owned sexy. I think the turning point was actually opening the warehouse in 2019. We had an event every week, where you could see cool, fashionable women get together and shop. And I think that didn’t really happen that much before because people were more embarrassed about buying second-hand.

I really believe that people in Hong Kong really still just love the shopping. The notion of shopping and actually doing it as a hobby.

“ When I first started, people were not aware — actually, I wasn’t even aware — that fashion was the second biggest pollutant worldwide. I didn’t realise that it might have taken, say, 30,000 gallons of water to make a t-shirt or 10,000 gallons of water to make a kilo of cotton. People were keeping that kind of data quite hidden — or brands were.”

It needs to be an experience, right? And you’re really creating a community here. Going back to education, what kind of ideas were you bringing to events like your panels to bring awareness to circular fashion?

A lot of it was around sustainability. When I first started, people were not aware — actually, I wasn’t even aware — that fashion was the second biggest pollutant worldwide. I didn’t realise that it might have taken, say, 30,000 gallons of water to make a t-shirt or 10,000 gallons of water to make a kilo of cotton. People were keeping that kind of data quite hidden — or brands were. And fast fashion was definitely taking the spotlight.

[Another part of] the education around it was about the benefits of buying pre-owned, meaning the price. The fact that you can come into one place, and shop Maje with Chanel, in one room. The accessibility; the fact that you can try on Chanel, when you may not usually go into a Chanel shop.

You can mix-and-match. You don’t look like everybody else. There’s just so many different things. That is all, for me, is a win-win. So I feel like it’s an easy topic to sell.

I think people are changing their minds about buying pre-owned. And since having the shop in Central, we’ve definitely converted a lot of people, people who may have never considered buying pre owned before.

Where do you see circular fashion, headed in the next 10 years, like locally and kind of globally?

This market has taken quite a spotlight in recent years, even though it’s not a new market at all. It’s been very prominent in the west and in Japan. Covid was also a factor, where people really thought about what they were buying, and they had time to think about the effects that fashion had on the earth. Apparently only 5-7% of any re-sellable product is resold per year. There’s a lot of items untapped in people’s wardrobes, worth around 2 trillion dollars USD. So I do think it’s here to stay, people are being smarter about how they can earn money on their wardrobes, and you know, I think this is a recession-proof market.



If you buy pre-owned, and then you resell it, and you keep doing that, you actually don’t spend that much on buying fashion. Especially if you buy it pre-owned in the first place. You have to make sure that the quality is good, good enough that you can wear it and resell it.

I feel like you can actually have fun with fashion. Because obviously, the number one thing to do [that’s best for the planet], is not to buy anything, right? But we’re human, and we all have desires. We all want to look a certain way. We all want to feel a certain way. And I feel like buying pre-owned is the quickest and most impactful way that we can do that.

(Images c/o HULA)