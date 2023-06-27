Enzo Vaccari explains the difference in TESTONI’s Made-to-Order shoes

Luxury footwear label TESTONI recently unveiled its latest concept store at K11 Musea. Founded by Italian shoemaker Amedeo Testoni almost a century ago, the brand has stayed true to its ideals of combining timeless quality with intricate craftsmanship. Famed for its elegant yet cutting-edge approach towards footwear, with a wide range of selections for both men and women, the TESTONI brand aims to encourage generations of dreamers and doers to pave their own path and to make every step count.

The brand’s origins stem from Bologna, the historical centre of shoemaking, where Amedeo Testoni honed his skills. Achieving a considerable level of expertise by 24, he went on to open his first workshop in 1929. Since then, TESTONI has been exploring different avenues and even created its own shoemaking techniques, including the patented Piuma Rapid Construction, which emphasises freedom of movement and the lightness of footwear. Crafted only with top-notch materials, TESTONI’s creations embody both their rich heritage and forward-looking philosophy.

A sleek, stylish space, the recently-opened concept store at K11 Musea is infused with elements of TESTONI’s Italian heritage. Luxurious materials and finishes adorn its interior, creating a classic, comfortable ambience. Customers can relax on plush seating in Lambrusco, TESTONI’s signature colour, as they make their selections. The footwear, alongside accessories and limited-edition models exclusive to the store, are spotlighted against stainless-steel back walls and displayed on rich wooden tables.

What’s more, a special Made-To-Order (MTO) service is available at the newly-launched concept store. The first in Asia, the MTO process allows clients to customise their footwear in options ranging from colour to leather type, effectively creating the shoe of their dreams. For more information on this exciting new venture, Lifestyle Asia held an exclusive interview with TESTONI’s Enzo Vaccari, the Chief Product Officer of the label.

How does the Make-to-Order service work, and what is involved in the process?

The innovative app-based MTO service allows customers to create their own formal style leather shoes. In this first approach, we offer four items, two for men and two for women. One is a lace-up and the other is a slipper-style shoe. Customers first select their shoe style and then the materials, which includes crocodile and antiqued calfskin in specific colours. After customers preview their personalised shoes on the app in 360 degrees, the order is then placed and we create the shoes.

What sets TESTONI’s Make-to-Order service apart from other services on the market?

TESTONI’s MTO service provides discerning customers with an exclusive footwear customization experience – customers can select the style, type of leather and colour of their shoes to create a truly unique pair.

These shoes are not pre-made and are manufactured only after the customer places an order. Our skilled artisans use our signature shoe making techniques like the Piuma Rapid technique, which requires almost 200 manual steps and uses external chain stitching with hand-braided linen twine to create featherlight footwear that protects the wearer from all weather conditions. It takes approximately 90 days to complete a pair of Made-to-Order TESTONI shoes to ensure that each pair is perfectly finished in line with TESTONI’s high standards.

What is special about the types of materials and shoe models used?

The materials offered in our MTO service are very special and the type of processing that is carried out is highly artisanal and personalised.

One of the exotic material choices is alligator. These come from certified farms where a selection of the best skins is made. The colour is applied by hand with natural products that comply with all low environmental impact laws. The other material option is calfskin, which is the highest quality and of certified origin. Similarly, the colouring process is done manually to ensure the best result.

For the first iteration of the MTO service, we offer a slipper style for a formal but more relaxed feel and a lace-up Oxford that is ideal for more formal and elegant occasions. These styles are offered for both men and women.

What’s unique about Hong Kong’s market for TESTONI?

Hong Kong is and will always be an important luxury hub. Our customers here are incredibly discerning and have a strong appreciation for our shoes – the high craftsmanship, the intricate manufacturing processes and the selection of the best quality materials.

Our customers want to see and experience the full breadth of our offerings, from our ultra-luxury lines, all the way through to our sneakers and more casual styles. Based on this, we made a strategic move this May to launch our first Concept Store in Asia here in HK at K11 MUSEA. The store houses an extensive range of items, including shoes, bags, jackets and leather goods.

Hong Kong is also the only place in Asia where we offer our Make-to-Order service. It’s also worth mentioning that we see a strong desire from our customers to learn more about TESTONI’s history and heritage in craftsmanship and innovation. With this in mind, we recently worked with Hong Kong-based artist Iswarya Venkatakrishnan to create an art installation titled #WalkYourOwnPath in our Concept Store. The art piece brings our founder’s brand principles and philosophy to life – creating masterpieces that empower our customers to make every step count.