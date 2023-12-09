Exploring Bridal Collections With Cartier for 2024

Cartier has long been invested in the bridal category of jewellery. Present for some of the most lavish and momentous weddings in history, the House takes pride in offering that one perfect ring for clients’ special day. In doing so, Cartier has created numerous silhouettes that span from classic to creative and take shape in a variety of collections. This number of variations can seem endless to those considering a Cartier ring for their big day, but in fact, having options in this instance allows couples to find a ring that best captures their journey of love.

The engagement ring has long represented something so much more than just an ornament on one’s finger. With a history dating back thousands of years, setting off the first notion that rings were to be exchanged as a promise of upholding the bonds of matrimony, the symbolism of the engagement ring has been adopted by numerous cultures and sits on a class of its own in the hierarchy of jewellery.

In more recent times, societal changes have shifted the way people see engagement rings, and they are no longer seen as just jewellery pieces to be worn for a single purpose. While the Romans believed the fourth finger of the left hand was connected to the heart via the vena amoris (the vein of love), which is why a single ring was worn on what we call the ring finger, it is quite common today to see people wear multiple wedding bands and even engagement rings in their rotation of jewellery.

It is the crossroads of the extrinsic and intrinsic. Worn by the likes of Grace Kelly — Hollywood actress and later Princess of Monaco – along with Victoria Beckham, Kate Middleton, and even Kim Kardashian, Cartier has won the hearts of many through its lustrous history, inspiring designs, and commitment to sourcing exceptional precious stones.

While the Love Collection has already achieved cult status, other collections in Cartier’s repertoire must be examined when it comes to the bridal category. For those currently in the market for Solitaire Rings, Cartier has several options. Purists can look no further than the 1895 Collection. The Solitaire 1895 ring features a single brilliant-cut diamond set on a platinum 950/1000 band.

Simple and timeless. For those looking for a ring that carries a little more presence, the Ballerine Solitaire is the ring of choice. Evoking the world of dance, harmony, and balance, the center stone is given extra framing via a delicate, feminine backdrop of diamonds. The Ballerine Solitaire can be further stacked with an optional Ballerine Wedding Ring, a 2 mm curved wedding band made with 27 brilliant-cut diamonds. When styled with the aforementioned ring, the Solitaire’s stone is accentuated with the center curve of the ring for an eye-catching ensemble.

Deviating from brilliant-cut diamonds, the Cartier Destinée Solitaire takes the classic cushion-cut diamond and accentuates its curves harmoniously with a pavé of brilliant-cut diamonds. Pair this with the Cartier Destinée Wedding Ring for a stack that simply radiates.

Cartier’s wedding bands can be as inventive as the Maillon Panthère with its flexible links that contour to your finger, or even as dazzling as the Reflection de Cartier with its stunning configuration of various cuts of diamonds that shine at multiple angles. There is even the Broderie de Cartier range with its more understated arrangement of stones that are wrapped in precious metal.

Of course, if you can’t shake the Love Collection from your mind, then the Love Solitaire can be considered. This ring blends tradition with the iconic design that was incepted in New York during the 1970s. Capturing designer Aldo Cipullo’s notion of really “locking it in” the Love Solitaire sees the stark screw design on the band set with a brilliant-cut diamond. Unlike the aforementioned rings, this one is available in yellow, rose, and white gold.

Love Solitaire

There are instances where these items are bought for oneself but given the nature and consideration involved with each of these pieces of jewellery, often partners will discuss which collection is best suited for their new chapter in life. Having identical rings as a pair is not required, but what is more important is that the rings reflect both partners’ sentiments for the joyous occasion.

In the world of wedding bands, there are only a few names whose signature designs sit at the top of the wish list of brides and grooms-to-be. One of those names is Cartier. Yes, there is the fashion aspect of owning a Cartier ring, but there is also the purpose side of it. There’s a lot of consideration that goes into the purchase of a Cartier ring: the craftsmanship, artistry, and even where you are in life when you’re finally ready to pull the trigger.

Regardless of price, the ring should capture your relationship and bring a feeling of joy when gazed upon. The notion of togetherness and connection should be there regardless of shape and material, and depending on your personal preference can be as simple as a minimal 3 mm C de Cartier Platinum Wedding Band with a “Cartier” engraving at the front. This is, after all, your story, and at the core of it, the gesture is to symbolize unity.

On the other hand, the Maillon Panthère Collection adds another dimension of depth to the customary wedding ring. Named after Cartier’s iconic mascot, the ring takes shape as a glittering chain of flat flexible links. Also available in multiple variations, from a 2 mm fixed band set with 12 brilliant-cut diamonds to the linked version set with 105 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 0.75 carats (for size 52), this is a more contemporary take on the classic wedding band.

As the ring that spends the most time on your finger, the wedding band is not to be overlooked. On top of the respective wedding band counterparts to the collections mentioned above, Cartier’s bands extend past the Love and Destinée collections and into the Maillon Panthère and C de Cartier collections. Understated and discreet, the C de Cartier wedding ring can be as simple as the aforementioned precious band or can be made a little more special with a 0.03-carat brilliant-cut diamond like the one pictured above. Both versions of the wedding bands are engraved with the Cartier name and are one of the Jeweller’s purest renditions of the wedding band.

For those looking for that extra something to commemorate your magical date, Cartier’s Engraving Service enables you to personalise your ring with engravings of the time, date, name, symbol, and even phrases in multiple languages ( subject to technical constraints and the space available). This gives your pair of rings a marking that is unique to you and your loved one.

On top of Cartier’s extensive line of rings, each of its icons has also been extended onto necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. These pieces of jewellery have just as much presence as their ring counterparts and can be paired and worn together as a set with your significant other.

More Icons LOVE BRACELET Explore Now

Looking outside of price, each piece from Cartier’s catalog transcends the boundaries of simply just jewellery. These tiny objects are sacred and will eventually accompany you and your partner on the first day of the rest of your lives.