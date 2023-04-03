Fabergé showcases $2.2 million USD ‘Game of Thrones’ Egg at MGM COTAI

The iconic artist jeweller Fabergé has brought its prized $2.2 million USD Game of Thrones egg to Macau in celebration of the opening of its first flagship boutique in Asia Pacific.

Located in MGM COTAI, Macau, the celebration welcomed some of Fabergé most coveted collections, including the $2.2 million USD Fabergé x Game of Thrones Egg Egg Objet. The egg itself sees 2,160 brilliant-cut white diamonds matched with 696 sapphires, and 547 rubies — the entire egg weighs 2.3 pounds.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of the new Fabergé boutique at MGM COTAI. As our first flagship boutique in Asia Pacific, this is a momentous occasion for Fabergé and signals our commitment to broaden our retail footprint in China over the coming years. In partnership with MGM, the new Fabergé boutique offers clients an exclusive shopping experience at one of the finest luxury destinations in the region. We welcome our clients around the globe to visit the boutique and discover the world of Fabergé, whether that’s through browsing our core collections or booking a private appointment to discuss a bespoke commission. The possibilities are endless, and this is only just the beginning.” Said Mr. Antony Lindsay, CEO and Executive Board Member at Fabergé Ltd and Executive Board Member at Gemfields UK Ltd.

The GOT egg is just part of the planned and sellable “A Celebration of a Colourful Era” exhibition from Fabergé which sees 20 exquisite pieces that spans from the Fabergé Workmaster Collections: Secret Garden and Délices D’Été, as well as the collaboration with James Ganh. On top of classic Fabergé items from their watches, egg objets, and one-of-a-kind creations, clients can also commissions bespoke creations at the MGM COTAI, Macau flagship.