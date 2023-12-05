FamilyMart just held its first “Convenience Wear” fashion show

FamilyMart has just wrapped up its first-ever fashion show.

Taking place at the National Yoyogi Stadium in Japan, the show was part of the convenience store’s “Famifast” celebration which featured its “Convenience Wear” collection.

Created in collaboration with FACETASM’s Hiroshi Ochiai, the fashion partnership began in 2011 and was created to symbolise the challenges of FamilyMart and its connection as an everyday staple. A total of 39 new items were introduced this time around, ranging from socks, T-shits, sweatshirts, and denim.

The stage was created to look like one of the brand’s iconic convenience stores, and featured the likes of Kotaro Yoshida, Rikako Yagi, Rio Uchida, and Shuntaro Yanagi as models for the runway show. As a nice reference to community building and its employees, 30 actual staff members of FamilyMarts in Osaka were also enlisted to display the clothing. The entire range of products can be found over at FamilyMart’s official website along with a host of the convenience store’s top sellers, all dressed in the signature green and blue colours.

To catch all the looks, a video of the fashion can be found above via X. FamilyMart also shared a video on Instagram giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the entire show came together.