10 Lunar New Year collections that honour the year of the Dragon

Still haven’t figured out what to wear to the family gatherings on Lunar New Year 2024? Here are the stunning Lunar New Year capsule collections to shop this Year of the Dragon.

Red is no longer the sole colour for Chinese New Year. This Year of the Dragon, designer brands present their elaborately crafted collections in a wide range of imaginative designs, whether with ancient Chinese jade or even Pokémon characters.

10 Lunar New Year Capsules That Honour the Year of the Dragon

Fendi x FRGMT x Pokémon

Fendi’s Artistic Directors Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones work with Fragment’s Hiroshi Fujiwara and the Pokémon Company to present this youthful collection featuring the dragon Pokémon. The collection features the characters in a range of products, from the Baguette and Peekaboo bags to T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Bottega Veneta

Hong Kong-Taiwanese actress and Bottega Veneta brand ambassador Shu Qi stars in this Lunar New Year campaign. Apart from the piece she wears, a shoulder bag in calfskin leather, there are also the Orbit sneakers, the Sardine bag in red and white, the Andiano bag, high heels, and more.

Loewe

The Jade collection pays homage to the ancient Chinese jade sculpture in a range of designs. In Loewe China, three jade carvers have come up with different forms of pendants to carry best of luck for all. Meanwhile in other countries, the new Flamenco Purse Mini bag in ancient jade-inspired colours was launched along with a ring of jade stone in matching colours. Our favourite is the tiny animal charm available in six colourways.

Burberry

Burberry’s Lunar New Year capsule features the classic Chinese New Year red in a series of tweaked Burberry patterns, whether that be houndstooth, rose, Equestrian Knight Design, or the iconic check. The collection is available for both men, women, and kids.

Tory Burch

The neutral-coloured Lunar New Year collection from Tory Burch stars Lina Zhang, a Chinese model, and her children Mubai and Anahi. Several items are embellished with an auspicious cloud charm which represents the realm of the dragon. The Dragon Mini Bag brings the mythical creature to the fashion world by putting a T monogram jacket on it.

Prada

The wise and powerful dragon, a deep colour palette, and a festive sense of joy and optimism are channeled into Prada’s Lunar New Year collection. Women and men’s highlights include organza skirts, fine knitwear, jackets, vests, and shirts, to name a few. The Prada Buckle, Prada Arqué bag, satin sabots, leather loafers are part of the more noteworthy accessories.

Koio

The Capri Lunar New Year from Koio is simple andyetadorable. Available for both men and women, the Lunar New Year sneakers sport a dragon illustrated by Dahan Chung and handcrafted from LWG Gold-certified leather.

Coach

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers launched a capsule collection with pale tan leather and ruby red accessories for Chinese New Year. The elegant dragon illustration is drawn by artist Lian Yang, appearing on the Boxed New Year Rogue 25, Idol Bag, Bandit Wallet, Bandit Crossbody, and Sammy Top Handle 21.

Dior

Under the lead of Kim Jones, Dior Men joined hands with Otani Workshop, a Japanese artist, to create a joyful capsule punctuated by the green monster. The Year of the Dragon items span from B57 Mid-Top Sneakers to a varsity blouson to a scarf.

Moncler

Moncler’s logo was specifically modified to fit with the occasion of the Lunar New Year. The quilted texture stands out through the collection to resemble the scales of the dragon. If you’re bored of the classic Chinese red, the collection also boasts pink, black, and off-white to wear to your Lunar New Year family gathering.

[Hero image credit: Prada; featured image credit: Coach]

This story first appeared here.