9 best looks: Bottega Veneta Summer 2023 is all about contrast

The Bottega Veneta Summer 2023 collection — against Gaetano Pesce’s backdrop — is Matthieu Blazy’s latest ensemble after his debut season.

If there’s one thing that’s certain, Matthieu Blazy has garnered quite a formidable reputation for himself since helming the role of Creative Director at Bottega Veneta. Building on the foundation of his distinctive debut, Blazy has now presented a completely fresh collection during Milan Fashion Week.

The Bottega Veneta Summer 2023 show, accompanied by a colourful and magnanimous backdrop by Gaetano Pesce, embodied the very essence of motion and emotion. Juxtaposition is the name of the game as seen on the runway; where utility meets elegance. Blazy said: “Moving between the archetypal and the individual, through clothing and character, I wanted to design not just for one woman or one man, but for women and men.”

On the runway, Blazy showcased meaningful stories in the form of wearables. Think plaid and chinos with a Allez Hop! bag or a stripped down suiting. When it comes to fabrications, Bottega Veneta’s Summer 2023 creations included exclusively formulated materials that are full, ultra light, as well as brewing with ample texture and movement.

Here, Blazy’s take on genderless fashion is a beautiful cherry on top of an already divine cake. Whether it’s tailoring fabric in knotted wool silk or nylon sheer jersey with cotton crepe gauze, Blazy’s designs are contemporary; apt for the social and generational belle epoch. The star-studded showcase saw guests like Solange Knowles, Rinko Kikuchi, Erykah Badu, Omar Apollo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emma Mackey, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst, and You Ah In.

Here are nine best looks from the Bottega Veneta Spring Summer 2023 show.

(All images by Bottega Veneta and Matteo Canestraro for Header Image)