9 best looks: Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul is a matrimony of styles and cultures

17 May 2023 05:26 PM

Ronn Tan

Gucci presented its Cruise 2024 show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul — showcasing a total of 60 looks.

Just about a two-hour flight away from where the Gucci Cosmos exhibition is held in Shanghai is the Italian House’s latest presentation. Bringing its Gucci Cruise 2024 show to Seoul (and specifically the iconic Gyeongbokgung Palace) is a continuation of the brand’s relationship with South Korea. In fact, it was in 1998 when Gucci launched its first ever store in the city. Now, it’s another one for the history books as the ceremonial courtyard of the Palace hosts such an occasion for the very first time.

Right off the bat, the Gucci Cruise 2023 collection was a showcase of styles and cultures coming together. Models appeared on the runway with an ensemble that fuses the unparalleled South Korean aesthetics that the world has come to love with Gucci’s very own brand codes. In usual Gucci fashion, colours were present in abundance — decorating pieces from a silk blouse and bomber jacket to a bouclé skirt suit. Both menswear and womenswear were showcased as all 60 looks alluded to a singular mission: hybridisation. All that while beautifully different in materials and silhouettes.

The Gucci Cruise 2024 show saw traditional local garments inspire A-line dresses. At the same time, there was a magnified re-imagination of Gucci’s popular triband, the Web. Bags also took centre stage — such as a Gucci Horsebit Chain bag that is designed to seem narrower than usual. There’s still a sense of eccentricity that one has come to expect from the Italian House. At the same time, a given with a season of change, a plethora of ideas and notions combined in varying ways. Meanwhile, the world awaits patiently for Sabato De Sarno’s debut collection for Gucci this September.

Here are nine best looks from the Gucci Cruise 2024 show.

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
