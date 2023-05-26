9 best looks: Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2024 ups the ante on modern fantasy

On this edition of 9 Best Looks, we look at Louis Vuitton and its latest Women’s Cruise 2024 show — held in Italy.

There’s nothing ordinary about Louis Vuitton’s latest Women’s Cruise show, to say the least. The spirit of anticipation filled the air of Isola Bella, an idyllic location on Lake Maggiore, as Nicolas Ghesquière presented his Women’s Cruise 2024 designs. The Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2024 collection was all about the act of exploration and transformation. The showcase unveiled, one dreamy look after the other, stylistically terrestrial creations.

Aquatic seems to be the common thread connecting the entire Women’s Cruise 2024 collection. After all, the Borromeo family-owned island is surrounded by the second largest lake in the country. Models appeared on the runway decked in notable pieces such as dresses in floral sequins and attention-grabbing headgears as well as those concocted with waterproof neoprene. One can’t help but wonder how cool and majestic Halle Bailey would look in ‘The Little Mermaid’ with these designs. Louis Vuitton’s DNA is still clearly visible; renewed and reinterpreted for the occasion. A fantasy you can actually touch, if you will.

The Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2024 show in Italy was attended by stars from all across the globe. Some of the notable guests included Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, Catherine Deneuve, Eileen Gu, Emma Stone, Jennifer Connelly, Lea Seydoux, Oprah Winfrey, Sabrina Impaciatore, Simona Tabasco and Jaden Smith. The event also saw the likes of Dew Jirawat, Elaine Zhong, Victoria Song, Gemma Chan, Felix (Stray Kids) and Koki present at the venue.

Here are nine best looks from the Louis Vuitton Women’s 2024 show.

(All photos provided by Louis Vuitton)