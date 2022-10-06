9 best looks: Miu Miu Spring Summer 2023 is a surreal showcase by Miuccia Prada

Miu Miu presented its latest Spring Summer 2023 collection by Miuccia Prada — exploring the notions of communications and exchanges.

“This is not an easy moment to create fashion. For this collection, I wanted to explore the purpose of fashion, its reason. Its usefulness in society and in culture today. Fashion can have a meaning and a reason beyond utility — to decorate, to attract, is a meaning. But it is important that fashion functions — I am not anti-luxury but I am anti-ostentation,” quips Miuccia Prada about her newest collection for Miu Miu.

For Miu Miu Spring Summer 2023, Prada herself has decided to take a deeper look into the idea behind how any circumstance of reality can be turned into material form. It’s all about understanding how fashion and ultimately, its pieces, can have larger purposes or objectives in life. Therefore, throughout the ensemble for Spring Summer 2023, one can easily notice the inclusion of pockets across various garments — a nod to the expression of utility.

On the runway, models donned pieces layered with cashmeres, silks, and cottons. Colours are subtle by choice, though sharper hues can be seen too. Prada has also repurposed classics from the previous seasons, such as sweaters, shirts, coats, and tailored jackets — not by just elevating the looks but also giving them emotions.

The Miu Miu Spring Summer 2023 show saw collaborations with artist Shuang Li and musician Eli Osheyack. From the show set up to the soundscape that accompanied the presentation, every little detail and decision alluded to the comprehension that communication is more than just another message.

Extraordinary personalities walked for the Miu Miu Spring Summer 2023 show, including Esther McGregor, Ísadóra Barney, Lindsey Wixson, Ethel Cain, Miranda July, Sibyl Buck, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and FKA Twigs. The stars turned up as well, with the front row comprising the likes of Chloe Bailey, Alexa Chung, Irene Kim, Keke Palmer, and Jang Wonyoung of IVE.

Here are 9 best looks from Miu Miu Spring Summer 2023 show.

(Images by Miu Miu)