Add to Cart: Personality heels, swim-to-shore suits and all things pink

2. Brand to Know: Pura Utz

If our personal sections of the internet ever did intersect, you’d probably also have beaded wares follow you in between walls of text; haunting webpages you frequent; astride Instagram posts poised as something you’ve already liked.

Because I, too, wandered into the bead purveyors of Sham Shui Po with a friend in tow; and I, too, had a moment of whimsy, thinking friendship bracelets, necklaces, phone straps were easy to make. Well, they are, but they wouldn’t be as good as the ones Pura Utz (meaning “pure quality” in the Mayan dialect) makes.

Pura Utz’s cheery collection of beaded accessories — often, strung along in tiny fruit, vegetable and smiley charms — is at its core, an empowerment project; so baptised by founder Anna Andrés, who works to provide full-time, gainful employment to a team of more than fifty women in Guatemala.