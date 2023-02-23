Adidas pays tribute to Lionel Messi by launching a ‘L10NEL M35SI’ kit

It’s been a hell of a year for Lionel Messi, in a good way that is. By winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina, Messi has established himself as the GOAT and it doesn’t look like he’s about to slow down anytime soon. So, in order to celebrate his achievements, Adidas has launched a new collection pack dedicated to Lionel Messi titled ‘L10NEL M35SI’.

Adidas x Lionel Messi: What’s the collection about?

Just Dropped 🐐 https://t.co/CiiJ162XMm adidas celebrate 35 years of Lionel Messi by incorporating 10 years of signature Messi designs into his first signature boot of 2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MVlV6uVbLq — Pro:Direct Soccer (@ProD_Soccer) February 21, 2023

For the L10NEL M35SI pack, Adidas has taken inspiration from Messi’s signature boots which are a part of the Argentinian footballer’s unparalleled playing style. Adidas has released a collection of footwear and apparel as an ode to the Number 10 aka ‘El Diez’ player and his glorious career.

Known as the X Speedportal boot, the shoes boast a striking orange, black and light blue colourway, while the expressive and fluid design taps into Messi’s incredible history with Adidas, specifically the brand’s footwear.

These shoes have a soft, durable coated textile or synthetic upper that features at least 50 per cent recycled material. They also have a cushioned midsole that offers comfort. You’ll be able to channel your inner Messi and showcase sharp movements while wearing these shoes as they are built to enable optimal changes of direction, especially while you’re making sharp cuts.

Apart from footwear, the collection also comprises apparel including jerseys, t-shirts, training pants and shorts. The training jersey comes in a patchwork print of the X Speedportal boot’s design, whereas the graphic t-shirts come with Messi’s artwork. The collection is available for kids as well.

As of today, the L10NEL M35SI Pack can be bought online and in select stores.

(Hero and image credit: Courtesy Instagram/ Lionel Messi and Adidas)

This story first appeared here.