Adidas’ YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ‘Oreo’ re-release drops 12 March

The style remains one of the YEEZY’s most famous iterations since it debuted in 2016.

Adidas is all set to relaunch its highly popular YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 aka ‘Oreo’ this month. The new pairs are priced at US$230 (approx. HK$1840) and will be re-released on Adidas’ website on 12 March. The footwear brand announced on Twitter that ‘Oreo’ will also be available in North America and Europe on its app in selected countries, on Adidas’ website and Yeezy Supply.

Here’s what we know Adidas’ YEEZY BOOST re-launch

About YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ‘Oreo’

Oreo’s upper primeknit comes in a smooth ‘Core Black’ colour, while a ‘Core White’ strip, featuring the initials ‘SPLY-350’ in black, enhances the look of the sneakers.

Additionally, the black lacing system and sockliner give a tonal variety to the kicks. But what really adds to the style of the footwear is the BOOST-equipped sole unit that is encased in translucent rubber rounds.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ‘MX Blue’ launched on 5 March

Image Credit: Yeezymafia

While Oreo will be available in Core Black/Core White/Core Black combination, its variant ‘MX Blue’ was released in patterns of blue, grey, white and pastel yellow earlier this March.

The signature silhouette looks attractive with shades of muted blue and grey hues on its monofilament side stripe — meanwhile, its BOOST-enabled sole rocks in a washed-out teal tone. The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ‘MX Blue’ is priced at US$220.

(Featured and Hero Image Credit: Adidas/Twitter)

