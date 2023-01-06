Air Jordan Sneakers: The most popular kicks for every sneakerhead to invest in

The sneaker community wasn’t developed in a day. It took decades and universal love and obsession of brands and people for all-things sneakers. However, what also significantly contributed to creating the sneaker culture that is today are the Air Jordan sneakers from the greatest collaboration of all times — Nike X Michael Jordan.
The label Air Jordan dates back to the mid-80s when the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan was playing for Chicago Bulls and signed a five-year deal with Nike after refusing the likes of Adidas and Converse. The first pair to debut from the line was the Air Jordan 1, showcasing the Nike Swoosh, a basketball with wings and the Jumpman logos. It was 1984 when MJ first stepped out in those shoes, laying the foundation for a line that would be making the most coveted and iconic sneakers in the future. The shoes soon garnered a global following, with everybody craving a pair, so much so that the first drop of the sneakers in 1985 instantly sold out.
Today, the Air Jordan line that enjoys a cult-like status boasts of at least three dozen models in countless colourways and styles under different collaborations; some of which have been limited editions. While some of them are iterations of the most classic silhouettes to date, others are fashioned in a super fresh design to keep the line as varied as possible. For instance, while the shoes Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG (Buy it for HKD 1,299 on Nike), have many reimagined iterations of the original to flaunt, the Air Jordan 14 Retro (Buy it for HKD 1,499 on Nike) makes for a rather unique design that can spur up your collection.
Air Jordans are the most sought-after sneakers that bring people from all walks of life together because of their shared love for them. And if you, too, have been meaning to invest in a pair of Air Jordan sneakers to crown your collection, our list of shortlisted designs is what you need to go through.
Check out the best Air Jordans that you can cop right now
(All Images Courtesy: Nike)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
With an impeccable blend of class and comfort merged into a spirited colourway, the recently launched Air Jordan 14 Retro would elevate your sneaker collection by multifold. Made with full-grain leather and a rubber outsole with a large herringbone pattern for traction, this shoe is quite an eccentric take on the classic silhouette. While the rigid midfoot shank provides stability, the Phylon midsole with Zoom Air unit in the forefoot and heel ensures comfort.
Bringing back the shoe that Michael Jordan wore during the 1997-1998 season is the Nike Air Jordan 13 Retro. Complete with classic detailing such as the holographic eye, sculpted midsole and quilted overlay, these shoes are a great pick. The upper of these sneakers are crafted with genuine leather and textile materials, while the rubber outsole pods are designed strategically to enhance flexibility and traction. Like other Jordan shoes, these also feature a Phylon midsole with Zoom Air cushioning.
3 /9
Jordan One Take 4 PF is inspired by Russell Westbrook’s latest signature pair of shoes. With the outsole wrapping up nearly to the midsole, the pair offers great traction, stability and control. The Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot ensures optimum comfort while the lock loop provides more security on the court. Not to forget the stunning white and lagoon pulse colourway topped with metallic gold and red accents and Jumpman logo adding just the right touch of opulence to the design.
And it’s time to step out in style and comfort with this elegant iteration of the classic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. Fashioned in neutral tones and suede detailing is the Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft that features encapsulated Air Unit in the heel and a foam midsole to provide cushioning. While its rubber sole lends traction, the low-rise cushioned collar gives ankle support and comfort. The wings logo on the heel, Jumpman logo on the tongue and perforations on the toe are some of the OG details that have been retained.
If you love low tops, then these Jordan sneakers by Nike that are an impressive mix of fine craft and high-tech features should be your go-to. The lightweight and comfortable upper of the shoe is designed with a durable suede and airy Ripstop with seamless interiors to prevent abrasions. Additionally, the rubber outsole delivers ample traction.
An iconic in the sneaker culture that has been revamped and remastered time and again, the classic Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG had to be on the list. While the classic encapsulated Air-Sole unit keeps the comfort in check with the lightweight cushioning, the rubber cupsole provides extra traction. Signature detailing like the wings logo on sides, Nike Air tongue label and the perforated toe have been retained whereas, the sophisticated colourway lends an understated class to the design.
Both comfortable and stylish, this pair of AJ5 has been released as part of DJ Khaled’s We The Best collection. Curated in a pretty pastel colourway and plush quilted liner, the design also retains original details like the lace toggles and a spiky midsole. The ‘We The Best’ Logo next to Nike Air logo further adds a distinctive edge to the pair along with the ‘Keep Going’ message stitched onto the underside of the tongue.
Air Jordan 7 Retro high-top is a pair that’s inspired by the shoes that Michael Jordan originally wore during the 1992 season and summer of basketball. These Air Jordan sneakers have an encapsulated Air-Sole unit and foam in the midsole to provide lightweight cushioning. The upper is made in black and neutral olive tones with contrasting cherrywood red and chutney-coloured accents. The embroidered Jumpman logo and iconic branding enhances the look of this pair by multifold.
9 /9
Designed to be both comfortable and stylish, the Nike Jordan Air 200E showcases a low-cut style with an amazing intermix of durable materials and technology. While the suede, woven and mesh materials make for a layered yet breathable upper, the angled Max Air unit ensures optimum cushioning in an eye-catching style. The outsole has a herringbone pattern for delivering traction while the tongue, heel panel and outsole have iconic branding.