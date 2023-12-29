Akio Hasegawa step down as creative director of Nautica Japan

Stylist and fashion director Akio Hasegawa is officially stepping down from his role as Creative Director of Nautica Japan effective end of December 2023. Going forward, the Nautica Japan design team will continue to build new collections and sell at Freak’s Store. There is no news yet relating to a potential successor for the vacant Creative Director role.

Hasegawa is known as one of the primary pioneers of the “City Boy” style which swept Japan and was adopted by youth from around the world. He served as the fashion director of POPEYE Magazine from 2012-2018 and has been trusted by the likes of WTAPS, New Balance, and Clarks to lead various collaborations and projects. As he took his talents to Nautica, a brand which had virtually no connection to the younger generation, you may have noticed the Nautica arch logo begin appearing on urban streets — stitched on comfy pullovers and printed on oversized tees in calm, neutral tones.

As Akio Hasegawa departs from Nautica Japan, it’s yet to determined whether the label will continue to references the street styles of the ’80s and ’90s with its baggy fits, washes, and classic cut-and-sew finishing or head a different direction to cater to the needs of its target audience in Japan. Stay tuned for more details to emerge in the near future.

Images: Nautica Japan