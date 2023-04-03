All the stunning looks that Jisoo wore in the music video for ‘Flower’

Here’s the only “flower” Blinks need this week. Fans are swooning over Jisoo’s looks in her solo debut and we’re here to give you all the deets.

Jisoo’s ‘Flower’ — released on 31 March 2023 — means that every member of Blackpink now has a solo album. The vocalist’s long-awaited solo debut didn’t just bring the music and choreography, but a variety of stunning looks too. Here, we’ve compiled all the ensembles that Jisoo wore in the music video.

A breakdown of the looks from Flower

Starting with this adorable yet seductive lace mini dress, Jisoo dons the Violet in Ca’d’oro from The New Arrivals. This dress embodies the luxurious spirit of French lacing with cordonnet. With a tight corset look at the top and multilayered skirt, the outfit exudes major princess vibes. The Dior ambassador wears the J’Adior slingback pump pairing the dress with an elegant pair of heels.

Jisoo is embodying the sophistication of Dior in this look. Although this might seem like one entire dress, it’s actually an ensemble featuring the layering of three separate pieces. All from Dior, the short sleeved lace top and long ruffled skirt are tied together with the D lace corset belt — accessorised with a pair of Panthère de Cartier earrings.

True to the song title, Jisoo wears a floral patterned Fernand dress from LEE y.LEE y Official. Her playful dance gives a fun twist to the perfectly matched vintage-esque dress and the classic French interior in the background.

Next up, here’s Jisoo sporting the Asymmetric Crewneck May Dress from Rick Owens. The dress is paired with Angelica satin pumps from Amina Muaddi. In its entirety, the look gives off a laid back mood — further enhancing the beauty and elegance of Jisoo.

Purple looks amazing on Jisoo and this has got to be the most alluring looks in the music video. In this scene, Jisoo is dressed completely in Versace’s Spring Summer 2023, putting her own twist to the goth punk bride aesthetic.

Jisoo wore the Mirror Palais Maria Micro dress with a cut out sleeve top from Rui; a little black dress spiced with a ravishing red top. In the music video, she dances to the choreography with a red flower detail in her hand, alluding to ‘Flower’ in more ways than one.

Here’s a playful yet perfectly colour coordinated look. She’s dressed up in the Tiny Flower Marble Print Smock Bodice Dress from Susan Fang. To complete the ensemble, Jisoo wore the Sailor Jupiter Boot 120 leather heeled boots from Jimmy Choo.

A pale pink leather corset belt plus white ruffled dress? Jisoo dazzles in the music video with an edgy and chic attire — just like the lyrics in her song, “flying away like a white petal”.

Look at her! Here, Jisoo is giving MCE or Main Character Energy with a see-through and bright pink dress from Rick Owens Spring Summer 2023. The outfit is accompanied by earrings from Cartier.

In one of the scenes with choreography, Jisoo is decked in LEE y.LEE y’s custom sequin set-up — made exclusively just for Jisoo. Like the star that she is, Jisoo shines bright as she demonstrates her dancing prowess.

Last but not least, Jisoo can be seen standing rightnext to sports car, wearing a crop top with a patchwork heart graphic. The piece is matched with a mini skirt and layered with a sheer blue long-sleeved item inside.

(All photos credit: BLACKPINK on Youtube)