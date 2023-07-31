‘Lab Report: arena x SPORT b. welcomes summer with multi-purpose athletic wear

Get splashin’ with the new arena x SPORT b. collaboration.

Back in high school, swimming classes were a nuisance. I mean, who has the time to change out of uniform, into a swimsuit, then shower and change back in the space of an hour? Not me. So I magically got my “period” every time we had to swim, giving me an effective excuse to get out of class.

10 years on, I look back at my swim-deflecting ways fondly. But times are different now, and for some reason, I find myself itching to swim this summer. And by swim, I don’t mean a dip in the pool in my bikini — I’m talking about actual swimming, with a professional swimsuit, swimming cap and goggles. The whole shebang.

My renewed interest in swimming is perhaps not an isolated case, because swimwear collaborations are being released left and right. The latest is between professional swimwear brand arena and French label SPORT b., which have co-created a collection that’s about both function and fashion.

The arena x SPORT b. Limited Edition Capsule Collection, made with the patented fibre technology LYCRA ADAPTIV, comprises apparel for both dry and wet activities, plus sporting equipment.















First up is the LYCRA® ADAPTIV Series Swimwear, which includes the Bra Top, Skirt Shorts 3-Piece Set and Ladies Long Sleeve Full Zip Sun Protection with Jammer Set. Meanwhile, the Aqua Pro EX Performance Waterwear includes the Ladies U back 1 Piece Swimsuit, Ladies Bikini with Long Sleeve Crop Sun Protection Top and Men Training Jammer.

Hoods and cover-ups for outdoor activities and for keeping warm pre or post-swim are also available. These include the Men/Ladies Sun Protection Tee, which shields rays of up to UPF50+, and is best paired with the water-repellent Men/Ladies Watershorts.

Rounding off the collection are the aqua accessories, such as the Adult Aqua Shoes, Microfiber Towel and Mesh Tote Bag.

The arena x SPORT b. Limited Edition Capsule Collection is available now on arena’s official website and at selected stores.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of arena)