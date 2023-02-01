ASICS is bringing back its Gel Lyte V sneakers for special 30th anniversary collection

ASICS has announced the return of the Gel Lyte V sneakers to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special capsule collection. The footwear giant is launching two sneakers as part of the celebratory collection – Gel Lyte V Re: Collaboration and Gel-Lyte V Re: Material. Both are based on the iconic running shoes from 1993.

The sneakers take inspiration from the idea of using discarded material from a cutting room floor and using it to create something new. As such, the sneakers in this new collection have also been modified using leftover material from past designs and collaborations.

More details about ASICS’ latest launch

Going into further details about ASICS’ latest launch, the Gel-Lyte V Re: Material sneakers are constructed using leftover and sustainable material. It’s this sustainable material that also allows them to be bendable in an unexpected way, resulting in a pair of sneakers that doesn’t just score highly on sustainability but also on style and comfort.

Similarly, the second pair of ASICS sneakers in the collection, the Gel-Lyte V Re: Collaboration, takes hints and influences from 30 iconic Gel-Lyte V collaborations of the past. These ASICS shoes are built on a patchwork aesthetic that combines different suede, nubuck and mesh panels that had appeared in the brand’s past projects.

The latest sneakers’ shoe tooling also retains its wavy design from 1993. Additionally, the footwear brand has revamped the midsole’s construction to include at least 20 percent recycled material to support more sustainable manufacturing. Hues of maroon, turquoise, faded peach, tan neutrals, orange and black paint are splattered on the Gel-Lyte V Re: Collaboration, while the Gel-Lyte V Re: Material features colours such as a trio of baby blue, purple and yellow.

Each pair of sneakers from this capsule collection will be packaged in special edition shoeboxes with a QR code that takes users to the sneaker’s microsite and will include additional information that explores the collection’s design process in greater depth.

(Hero and feature image credits: Asics)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore.