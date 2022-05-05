facebook
atmos unveils Nike x Hello Kitty collection lookbook
05 May 2022 06:51 PM

Moyena Parikh
Famous Japanese streetwear and sneaker boutique, atmos, has unveiled its much-anticipated Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty collection lookbook, featuring a capsule of limited apparel range and footwear.

While the collection is slated for a 10 May retail release in Japan, South Korea and other select Asian regions, it will arrive on US SNKRS on 27 May.

Here’s all we know about the Nike x Hello Kitty collaboration

Features of the apparel and footwear collection

 

A post shared by atmos tokyo official (@atmos_tokyo)

The Nike Air Presto and Hello Kitty collaboration is centred on Hello Kitty, Sanrio’s prominent character, that appears as a floating monogram print on sky blue cuffed sweatpants, thick cotton hoodies and oversized tees. It also includes a white T-shirt with Nike Air and Hello Kitty branding, which was showcased in January 2022.

A closer look at the exclusive kicks reveals that the upper lining is dyed in sky blue and is adorned with images of the character’s face designed by Yuko Shimizu. What might further attract fans are the side cages and laces that are in a white colourway, complementing a prominent red bow tie atop the sneakers’ tongues.

The heel moulds look extremely glamorous, with another bow tie, black whiskers and eyes, representing Hello Kitty.

While the kicks’ insides are made using a delicate black velour material, the insoles are printed with rainbows, green grass and blue skies, taking inspiration from Sanrio’s world. They are packed in a special box that showcases Nike Swoosh logos below the Hello Kitty bow.

Nike and Hello Kitty partnership

In 2004, Nike partnered with Hello Kitty to commemorate Hello Kitty’s parent company, Sanrio’s 30th anniversary. At the time, three pairs of Air Prestos sneakers, which were designed by Steven Smith and Hiroshi Fujiwara, were released. However, they did not launch the sneakers in retail but distributed them to friends and family.

It is exciting to see the duo collaborate again, after almost two decades.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit:atmos/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Moyena Parikh
