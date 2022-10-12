Runway report: 6 hottest menswear trends this autumn/winter 2022

facebook
Menswear trends autumn/winter 2022 see bold reinventions of epochal 20th-century styles, a parade of retina- busting reds and tops gradually losing their length.

Right to Bear Abs

  • Fashion East
  • Diesel
  • A-Cold-Wall*
  • Dion Lee
  • Miu Miu
  • VTMNTS

Unbutton those shirts, crop those turtlenecks or, for once, put on a bolero, because exposing those midriffs is this season’s most definite, delicious and daring trend. Go all out with VTMNTS’s tan leather ensemble or embrace a direction more subtle with Miu Miu and its most-recent interpretation of menswear.

Vest Investment

  • Nanushka
  • Trussardi
  • Rick Owens
  • Wooyoungmi
  • Neil Barrett
  • Kenzo
  • JW Anderson

Whimsical sweater vests have been holding the seat of power in the kingdom of Gen-Z boys for seasons now, and cracks are yet to show in their authority. The garment creates countless opportunities for dressing up or down; naturally, you can use one as a centrepiece of the outfit, much like Kenzo does, or introduce it into a sleek monochromatic ensemble, à la Trussardi.

Big Boots?

  • Rick Owens
  • Louis Vuitton
  • GMBH
  • Gucci
  • Ralph Lauren
  • Bottega Veneta
  • Roberto Cavalli

Leave the derbies in the cloakroom and busry those flip flops in your backyard, because this season, big boys wear big boots: thigh- or knee-high or cavalier – a dealer’s choice, really. Style a pair with baggy pants in the spirit of Ralph Lauren to accentuate your legs and regal stature, or pull on a pair of those reptilian intrecciato leather Bottega Venetas under a wool coat.

Check Mate

  • Ralph Lauren
  • Burberry
  • Off-White
  • Dolce & Gabbana
  • Kenzo
  • Roberto Cavalli
  • Egonlab
  • Amiri

Plaid, windowpane, tartan, houndstooth, Prince of Wales: you name it, this season has it. You might want to set your check-meter up to the max with Roberto Cavalli’s Glen-meets-Shepherd suit or rock the streets in a timeless plaid Burberry.

Crimson Count

  • Etro
  • GMBH
  • Rhude
  • Raf Simons
  • Gucci
  • Casablanca
  • Louis Vuitton
  • Alexander McQueen

If Taylor Swift is the new Joni Mitchell then Red is the new Blue. Not just any shade of red but rich crimson and scarlet are dominating the streets high and low. Great romancers can try on the trend with suave Alexander McQueen suits, while those who find themselves on a more athleisure-leaning end of the spectrum will find solace in Etro’s sweater-and-vinyl-sweatpants combo. 

Luxe Grunge

  • Etro
  • Antonio Marras
  • Acne Studios
  • Dsquared2
  • Versace
  • Marine Serre
  • Children of the Discordance

From the depths of the swinging sixties, fresh-faced and blooming with an aura of novice, in struts the beloved luxe bohemian style. The season’s hippiefied players are, interestingly enough, Acne Studios with its harem-inspired jeans adorned with knotted tassels and, of course, Dsquared2 – its layering of a camo parka under fringed throw is nothing short of ingenious.

