Bad Bunny and Adidas launch sneakers inspired by astrology and constellations

Bad Bunny is collaborating with Adidas to launch a new silhouette inspired by astrology, constellations, and signs. Previously, the musician lent his creative touch to Adidas’ Forum Buckle Lows and Forum Powerphase.

The Puerto Rican musician Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is now expanding his footwear arsenal with Campus Light. He has given the sneakers a sturdy build and an astrology-inspired motif for its inaugural colourway.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light has an astrology-inspired motif

The reggaeton star and Adidas earlier announced that they would embark on a long-term partnership. The reimagined Campus Light is one of their many collaborative projects. Bad Bunny invites his fans to immerse themselves into the zodiac realm of kinetic energies through this new collaboration. White emulates the colour of the stars.

Benito, a Pisces, wanted to celebrate his sign. Therefore, the campaign celebrates the essence of each Zodiac sign and its unique characteristics. Additionally, each sign represents their core elements of air, water, earth, and fire.

Much like the Forum Buckle Low collaborations, this newest offering has slightly puffed-up collars and curvy moulds that rest above the heels and midsoles. He also gave the sneakers a creamy paint job to emulate the colour of stars. Moreover, Adidas’ signature Three Stripes on the foot’s outer comes in cream suede. Elsewhere, akin to Bunny’s first Adidas sneaks, the trainers carry Benito’s eye icon on the front tongue and his signature bunny insignia on the footbeds.

The $160 sneakers are launching on February 25 and will be available exclusively on the brand’s Confirmed app. The first 50 app users who purchase the new Campus Light will get an opportunity to receive a reading of their Astral Chart. In addition, the first ten users will get a Bad Bunny-inspired hype editorial with their Zodiac sign’s predictions for this year. Furthermore, those who pick up a pair within the first month of release will find a Lace Locks Astral unique to them packaged with their sneakers.

(Hero and feature image credits: adidias.com)