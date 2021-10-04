Home > Style > Fashion > D’oh! Every single look from the Balenciaga x The Simpsons episode
D'oh! Every single look from the Balenciaga x The Simpsons episode
04 Oct 2021

D’oh! Every single look from the Balenciaga x The Simpsons episode

Joey Wong
Editor
D’oh! Every single look from the Balenciaga x The Simpsons episode
D’oh! Every single look from the Balenciaga x The Simpsons episode

“Well,” said Demna Gvasalia, at Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2022 showing at Paris Fashion Week. “We needed something fun to happen.” And so it did.

Wait. Did you expect oiled-up, leggy glamazons gracing, swanning and sauntering through whatever Balenciaga has in store for their Spring/Summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week slot? Well, they did. Sort of. Balenciaga’s house models, friends and guests recreated a red-carpet photocall walk-through, donning the new collection at a pseudo-premiere that, turned out, to be a real premiere. To a very special, very capital-F fashion mini episode of The Simpsons, rife with inside jokes, celebrity cameos (Hi, Kimye!) and, of course, loving odes to many, many past-season looks.

Did you catch Balenciaga’s signature Speed trainers unfurling as the private jet’s landing wheels? Minute 3:23 if you missed it. From split-second, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearances of details like that, to a tartan scarf-as-top separate from Fall/Winter 2021 worn not by a main character but by a cameo extra, to Justin Bieber’s denim-and-sweatsuit campaign outfit dotingly recreated, here’s a comprehensive, exhaustive run-down of every single look The Simpsons’ creators managed to squeeze into ten short, heartwarming minutes.

BFRND in Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2021

A House designer in Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2021

balenciaga-simpsons-9

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in custom Balenciaga

balenciaga-simpsons-kim-kardashian-kanye-8

Justin Bieber in his Balenciaga 2021 campaign garb

balenciaga-simpsons-15

Chief Clancy Wiggum in Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2021

Moe Szyslak in Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2017

balenciaga-simpsons-2

Patty Bouvier in Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2016, Selma Bouvier in Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2018

balenciaga-simpsons-3

Julio in Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2018, Agnes Skinner in Fall/Winter 2020

balenciaga-simpsons-12

Lisa Simpson in Balenciaga Resort 2022

balenciaga-simpsons-1

Waylon Smithers in Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2020

balenciaga-simpsons-11

Sherri and Terri in Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2020

balenciaga-simpsons-6

Homer Simpson in Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2020

balenciaga-simpsons-4

Comic Book Guy in Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2021

Marge Simpson in Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2020

balenciaga-simpsons-7

Bonus: Anna Wintour in Alexander McQueen Resort 2018

balenciaga-simpsons-14
Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week The Simpsons
Joey Wong
Editor
Constantly in pursuit of a multi-hyphenated career, Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her sipping on her third oat milk latte of the day in the city’s newest café. She’s currently mourning the loss of TikTok in Hong Kong.
