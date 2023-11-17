facebook
Belowground hosts pre-release for PLEASURES x NERD collaboration
Style
17 Nov 2023 12:36 PM

Belowground hosts pre-release for PLEASURES x NERD collaboration

Aaron Chow
Editor

BELOWGROUND is hosting a pre-release event for the highly-anticipated collaboration between PLEASURES and NERD. Here for the weekend, PLEASURES co-founder Alex James (@ayejames) walks us through the pop-up and select pieces available for purchase.

The NERD x PLEASURES capsule collection includes co-branded apparel pieces and furniture from Los Angeles based firm Modernica. James highlights a number of pieces including the Rock Star tee, varsity jackets, and brain hoodie. Phillip Leeds (@phillipischillin), photographer and author of Big Shots!, a book featuring polaroid portraits of iconic personalities, will also be around for a book signing on November 17 fro 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The PLEASURES X N.E.R.D pre-release is now available exclusively at BELOWGROUND. The global general release is scheduled for 24 November 2023.

BELOWGROUND
Shops B49-52, B55-56, B59-61
15 Queen’s Road Central LANDMARK,
Central

Images and Video: Aaron Chow

Landmark Belowground Pleasures NERD Alex James
