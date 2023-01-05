An extensive guide to help you handpick the best bags for your wardrobe

One of the most coveted and staple accessories that’s an unmissable essential in anybody’s wardrobe is a bag. An assortment of different bags, for that matter. You might dress your finest best and accentuate your look in the most voguish way with jewels, hats and sunnies, but it would always look incomplete without a complementing bag.
The bag industry is a vast universe in itself with a myriad of styles for everybody. Spanning avant-garde silhouettes, eccentric patterns and wide-ranging hues across the colour palette, it offers an extensive and unending array of options for people to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated pick for your workplace, a practical everyday piece, a bejewelled beauty for occasions and parties or a comfortable essential for your travel scenes, there’s something for everyone to suit their taste.
How to choose the best bags?
Owing to the availability of innumerable styles and designs, we understand how choosing a fair few for your own repertoire of the choicest pieces can get a bit nerve racking. Hence, we’ve curated a quick guidebook to aid you in picking out the best pieces for yourself along with short edits and lookbooks for different types of bags.
Here are a few aspects to consider when shopping for bags.
- Purpose and use
Since, there’s a style for every occasion and every outfit, it is essential that you consider what you need a bag for? For instance, if you’re looking for an office bag, a satchel, a laptop briefcase or sleeve, a backpack or even a tote (for women) would be ideal. If you’re looking for a rather compact design to carry your essentials like phone and money, a sling or a messenger bag would make for a suitable choice. Similarly, if you’re someone who carries a lot of things when stepping out, a large tote should be your go-to.
- Must-have basics
When building your own collection of bags, it is important to include some of the basic designs in evergreen hues such as black, brown, tan, navy, white and neutral tones. While such hues will complement most of your outfits, pieces like totes, slings and satchels are eternal and can be styled easily with different looks.
- Size
Considering the size of the bag is also of utmost importance especially, when buying one for work or an occasion. If you usually carry your laptop to work, opting for a piece that can fit your laptop is ideal. When scouting for a bag for parties, events and occasions like a wedding, small ornate clutches and slings are much suitable.
- Comfort
As much as the look and the style of a bag is essential, its comfort is also equally necessary to adhere to. There’s no point in investing in a trendy piece when carrying it becomes a fuss due to its heavy weight or its uncomfortable straps or that it does not have a handle (or a sling) offering the ease of going hands-free.
- Compartments and sections
While some designs feature different compartments and additional pockets, a lot of pieces do not offer that and come with a single pocket. Always choose a style that best suits your needs and preferences.
- Quality and care
As much as a good quality bag offers durability, it demands equal care and maintenance for instance, in the case of genuine leather pieces. Hence, when shopping for a bag, pay attention to the quality of its material and metal hardware and also consider its after care.
Your guide to choosing the best bags for men and women
(Main Image Courtesy: Diana Light/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: George Pak/Pexels)
