Can’t Feel My Face: 10 TikTok-approved balaclavas to buy this winter

If you’re anything like me, retired Tumblr girl, you might’ve learned the word “Balaclava” from an Arctic Monkeys song. In which case, please DM me, I’d like to be friends.

We’ve collectively decided — as a community; a family — that bank-robbing attire is really how we’d like to start dressing this winter. Though, if you’re a law-abiding, mask-wearing introvert, you might’ve grown attached to the feeling of security a layer of three-ply fabric awards you on ventures into worlds unknown. A balaclava (or, snood, depending on who you’re asking) merely extends the fabric further; to the sides of the face; the top of the scalp; the back of the neck. A 360-degree solution to safeguarding from harsh weather, harsh winds and harsh words from your estranged hair colourist, who hasn’t seen you for the entirety of (gestures) whatever this is.

Balaclava Babe

The full-face face mask tunnelled into our public consciousness when Kim Kardashian showed up at last year’s Met Gala looking like sister Kendall Jenner’s disproportionate shadow. Or some spooky, out-for-blood creature from The Twilight Zone. And the balaclava doesn’t need a Kardashian sign-off to feel decadent, because it wears like something you must’ve rummaged from bygone ski trips (see: decadent) and has a certain… in-between peculiarity to it. It’s not as just-for-utility as those collar-only bibs that get tucked into necklines, but it’s also not quite as workaday as a beanie; a scarf. It poses as a wintry essential, but the unfamiliarity of the design makes it Very Fashion, whether it bills itself that way or not.

Either way, the balaclava — part ski mask, part nightmare — is now a full-throttle It-girl (or boy) accessory; the kind of thing Normal People “can’t” pull off. Or won’t. Or don’t want to. Though, if you’re attempting to do so, please do also wear a face mask with it. Rows of knit and purl stitches are, defiantly, not approved as medical-grade protection.

