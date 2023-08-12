Maybe it’s just us, but we’ve been making goo goo eyes at those Birkenstocks in Barbie ever since one was held aloft in Kate McKinnon’s hand. So here are a few more Birkenstocks for you to get your feet in, just in case you’re as crazy about these comfortable shoes as we are.
Birkenstocks have long been famous for their comfortability. It seems like Barbie’s Greta Gerwig agrees with this, as this piece of footwear has been showcased in Barbie many different times. From the moment when Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie holds up the shoe as a metaphor to the “real world” to when Barbie steps out in that iconic light pink sandal, all Barbie-addled eyes are on this footwear brand and the sandals they have rolled out over the years.
After having searched frantically through the Birkenstock website for those silver big buckle Nubuck vegan leather rose-colored sandals (try saying that five times fast) that Margot Robbie slips on, we’ve found that they’re all sold out. But, the good news is that Birkenstock never runs out of other similarly comfortable and stylish sandals, so here’s more to satiate that Barbie hunger.
[Hero and featured image credit: Barbie]
After watching Barbie, here are the best Birkenstocks to buy now
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Weird Barbie Birkenstock
- Barbie Birkenstocks (close enough)
- Old-school glam Barbie Birkenstocks
- Luxurious pink Birkenstocks
- Neon Birkenstocks for "beach"
- Super Barbie Birkenstocks
- Furry, comfy Birkenstocks...in pink!
- If pink is not your thing...
- This Barbie is a Purple Barbie
- Extremely fluffy, extremely platform Barbie
1 /10
The Arizona Birkenstock is the most popular Birkenstock out there. It’s casual and comfortable and a classic. This is the sandal Weird Barbie holds aloft as an analogy to the “real world.” If you’d like to get a taste of the real world yourself, slip on the Arizonas for some simple, traditional style.
In addition, you can get it in just about any colour and material you like, from bright green to subdued brown, from suede leather to microfibre.
Here’s the closest we can find to the perfectly pink Birkenstocks Barbie wears in the film. Granted, these do not have the big buckles but the silver hardware and the light pink colour is a pretty close match to Barbie’s. They’re Arizona Vegan Birkibucs in the colour light rose with silver buckles.
Looking for some sandals with more of an old school glam look to them? Well, these Sydney Birko-Flor Birkenstocks in graceful old rose with silver buckles fit the type. They give off glam Barbie, waltzing around in the 50s (if they wore Birkenstocks with shiny leather back then). So if you’d like to be a miniature subdued, casual glam kind of girl, you can slip these on for a night out.
Doesn’t this pair look comfy? That is probably because it is. It’s velvet with a big shiny gold buckle. We think this is the perfect pair for you to wear on a LA night out, maybe, to show off your casual formal moment.
These neon pink striped with white Birkenstocks are the perfect fit for a day frolicking on the beach (or if you are a Ken, a day to “beach”). It screams Malibu sunshine, nice Boardwalks, and maybe some neon rollerskating vibes.
If you love pink and want everyone to know it, you can always bust out these bright pink Birkenstocks and give them a quick whirl. They’re sturdy and seem fit for “beach” while also giving off the perfect hot pink vibes. These are a pretty good deal for a Birkenstock, compared with the other slightly more pricier options.
Okay, these are crazy. Fluffy, hot-pink and eye-catching, need we say more? This particular pair is made of shearling so it’ll be an extra comfy sandal to slip your feet into. Maybe when you’re planning a trip up north?
This matcha pair of Mayari Birkenstocks is perfect for those who don’t like pink, and dislike the Arizona style of Birkenstocks. The Mayari style have more straps that wrap around and discard the slightly chunky look that comes with Birkenstocks in favour of a more stream lined approach. If you don’t like pink, you can pick up these cute green ones.
If you’re a lover of purple, not pink, you can find the perfect pair of Arizona sandals in this “Purple Fog” coloured sandal. They’re pretty similar to the sold out pink ones that Barbie wears in the movie, so if you want that Purple Barbie look, these ones should fit.
If you thought we’d leave this extremely fluffy shoe off of this list, you’d be wrong. Just for fun, we’ve added this platform shoe onto the list. Maybe you’d like to get some height on, replace those stilettos with something more comfy and warm.